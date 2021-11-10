ICC T20 Rankings Virat Kohli out of top-5 KL Rahul replaces former captain South African batsmen Aiden Markram Rassie van der Dussen continue rocking

In the latest T20 rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the former captain of the Indian cricket team has suffered a huge loss. He has dropped out of the top-5 in the T20 batting rankings. At the same time, KL Rahul, who scored 3 half-centuries in the last 3 matches of the ICC T20 World Cup, has taken his place. KL Rahul has now reached number five, while he has slipped 4 places to number 8.

Let us tell you that Virat Kohli scored a total of 68 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup-2021. This includes his half-century against Pakistan. He has also had to bear the brunt of his poor performance in the rankings. KL Rahul scored the highest 194 runs for India in the T20 World Cup 2021. He now has 727 rating points.

In the T20 rankings released by the ICC at the end of last month, Virat Kohli had slipped down a notch despite scoring a half-century against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. He went from number four to five. KL Rahul also lost two places. He had dropped at number 8.

Two South African batsmen have benefited greatly in the latest ICC T20 rankings. South Africa’s Aiden Markram, who scored 52 off 25 balls in his last group match against England in the World Cup, has jumped three places to number three.

His own teammate Rossi van der Dussen has also made it to the top 10 of the batsmen. They have gained six places in the latest update. He has reached number 10. Rossi van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 94 against England.

Unfortunately both South Africa and India failed to qualify for the semi-finals. South Africa were knocked out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on the basis of net run rate despite winning 4 out of 5 matches.

In the T20 bowlers rankings, the Australian pair of Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood benefited. Zampa moved up to the top-5 with a one-place advantage. At the same time, Hazlewood jumped 11 places. He is now at number 8. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga remains at number one as before. There is not a single Indian in the top-10 list of bowlers. Australia has the most 3 bowlers.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi is at the top of the T20 all-rounders ranking. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga are ranked second and third respectively. The special thing is that the teams of all the three all-rounders could not qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. Glenn Maxwell of Australia is at number four. They have gained three places.