ICC T20 Rules Changes Playing Conditions come into effect heavy match penalty slow over rate cricket rules batsman bowler fielding t20 international check details

Under the new rules, the first match will be played between West Indies and Ireland at Sabina Park on January 16. In the women’s section, the first match will be played between South Africa and West Indies at Centurion on January 18.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has changed some rules regarding T20 cricket. Due to the implementation of these rules, the slow over rate (slow) bowling will be costly for the fielding team. Not only this, the team will also have to make changes in the fielding.

Slow over-rates in T20 cricket will now be severely punished, as the ICC has announced that a team that does not complete the over within the stipulated time will have to keep one fielder less outside the 30-yard circle. This rule will be applicable from this month. The ICC has also included optional drink breaks in between innings in bilateral international T20 cricket under the revised Terms and Conditions of Play.

The ICC provisions for slow over-rates under Section 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Staff will remain in place. This includes demerit points and monetary penalties on the team and the captain.

The ICC said, “Section 13.8 of the Terms and Conditions of Play contains the rules for over-rate, under which the fielding team must bowl the first ball of the last over within the stipulated time.” Failure to do so will result in one less fielder outside the 30-yard circle for the rest of the innings.

Normally five fielders can be placed outside 30 yards after the first six overs. If the rule of over speed is not followed, only four fielders can be kept. The umpire at the bowler’s end shall notify the fielding team, the batsman and the other umpire of the scheduled time prior to the start of the innings and a rescheduled time in case of any interference.

The change has been recommended by the ICC’s Cricket Committee, which continues to review ways to maintain the pace of the game across formats. There is also a provision for an optional drink break of two and a half minutes in between innings, provided this is agreed upon by the members before the start of each series.

