ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India Playing 11 Against Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India Vs Pak- Today’s Playing 11: Today in the T20 World Cup, the sixth match between India and Pakistan. Before this, India has won five times.

Here is the probable playing 11 of both the teams

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Playing 11The high-voltage match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai from 7.30 pm today. For this great match of T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan had announced its last-12 players a day earlier.

On the other hand, which players can get a chance from India, it will be a matter to be seen. Either Varun Chakravarthy or Ravichandran Ashwin can get to play today’s match. Whether Bhuvneshwar Kumar plays or Shardul Thakur will also be a matter to be seen.

Pakistan has given place to two experienced players in their team, they are Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez. Apart from this, Sarfaraz Ahmed has not been included. At the same time, there can be only so much change in the last 11 that Haider Ali, who is in the last-12, has to sit out.

IndiaRohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin/Varun Chakraborty, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

PakistanBabar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi.