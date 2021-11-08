ICC T20 World Cup Abu Dhabi Indian chief Pitch curator Mohan Singh dies ahead of Afghanistan-New Zealand Match

The ICC has also condoled his death. In a statement issued by this global body of sports, it was said, ‘We are deeply saddened. Our prayers are with his family, friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone involved in the event.

Mohan Singh, the chief pitch curator of the Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium, was found dead in his room on Sunday, 7 November 2021, hours before the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand. The cause of death was not immediately known, but local police have launched an investigation.

According to UAE Cricket sources, 45-year-old Mohan Singh from Uttarakhand was depressed. He inspected the pitch before the New Zealand-Afghanistan match. He was later found hanging in his room. Abu Dhabi Cricket and the International Cricket Council (ICC) paid tribute to him, but did not disclose the cause of death. He is survived by wife and daughter who will soon reach Abu Dhabi.

A statement from Abu Dhabi Cricket said, “It is with great sadness that we have to inform that Chief Curator Mohan Singh has passed away today. Mohan was with Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years. He was instrumental in the success of the venue during his tenure.

According to the statement, “With the consent of Mohan’s family and our ground personnel, the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup took place on Sunday as scheduled in Abu Dhabi.”

“Tributes to Mohan and his incredible achievements will be honored in the days to come,” the statement said. Our thoughts are with Mohan’s family. We urge the media to respect their privacy at this sad time.

Sources in UAE Cricket said that Mohan’s body was found hanging in his room. A senior official associated with the World Cup event told PTI, ‘Mohan Singh inspected the ground and pitch in the morning. He talked to us about the arrangements and left. When he did not reach the ground on time, people went to his room. There he was found hanging from the ceiling. The cause of his death could have been suicide.

He said, ‘We have come to know that he was in a lot of depression for 4 months. The reason for this is not known. We do not know whether he was in touch with any doctor or not. “Whether he died of suicide before the match or not can be known only after the police investigation is completed,” the source said.

The ICC has also condoled his death. In a statement issued by this global body of sports, it was said, ‘We are deeply saddened. Our prayers are with his family, friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone involved in the event. The ICC said that after getting the consent of the family and Abu Dhabi Cricket, the match took place as per the schedule.

Mohan worked under the supervision of former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the UAE in the early 2000s. Daljit, who has served Indian cricket for almost 22 years, is shocked to hear the news of Mohan’s demise.

He told PTI, ‘He was like a child when he came to me. He was very talented and hardworking. He was a resident of Garhwal. I am also remembering him as a family man.

Daljit said, ‘After going to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he used to meet me whenever he came to the country, but we had not met for some time now. He left too soon. It is really sad.’