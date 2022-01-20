ICC Test Ranking- Indian Team Falls To Number 3 Spot Australia Becomes Topper Babar Azam Becomes Captain of ICC ODI Team

ICC Test Rating- Indian Team Falls To Number 3 Spot Australia Becomes Topper Babar Azam Becomes Captain of ICC ODI Team

ICC Test Rating, ICC ODI Team: The Indian cricket workforce has suffered a double blow. Team India has slipped from first to 3rd place within the Test rankings. On the identical time, no Indian is included within the ICC ODI workforce.

Indian cricket workforce goes by a nasty section today. The defeat of the T20 World Cup, the defeat within the Test collection towards South Africa and now the workforce has began faltering in ODIs as effectively. In the meantime, within the newest Test rankings launched by the ICC, Team India’s reign has additionally ended and the workforce has slipped from first to 3rd place. Additionally, no Indian participant has bought a spot within the ICC ODI workforce.

Earlier, the ICC had not included any Indian participant within the T20 workforce as effectively. Smriti Mandhana was the one Indian participant within the girls’s workforce. The utmost quantity of gamers from Bangladesh are included within the ODI workforce. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has additionally been made the captain of the ODI workforce after T20.

Speaking concerning the ICC Test rankings, the Australian workforce, which has captured the Ashes collection by 4-0, has reached primary with 119 score factors. However, Test champions New Zealand are in second place with 117 factors. The Indian workforce needed to slip straight from first to 3rd place after shedding the Test collection towards South Africa.

England, which misplaced the Ashes, is in fourth place and after defeating India, South Africa has moved from sixth to fifth place. Pakistan’s workforce has now moved out of the top-5 to the sixth place. Aside from this, Sri Lanka is seventh, West Indies eighth, Bangladesh ninth and Zimbabwe tenth.

Babar Azam captain of ODI workforce launched by ICC

Babar Azam has been declared by the ICC because the captain of its greatest T20 and ODI workforce of 2021. The utmost quantity of gamers from Bangladesh are included within the ODI workforce. Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are half of this workforce. Aside from Babar, Fakhar Zaman is the second Pakistani participant. Eire’s Paul Stirling has additionally discovered a spot on this workforce. The entire workforce is as follows:-

Paul Stirling, Jaaneman Malan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rasi van der Dussen, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Wanindu Hasranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Simi Singh, Dushmantha Chamira.