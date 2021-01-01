ICC Test Ranking: Performance of Indian players in Test rankings, Rahul-Siraj leap, what is Kohli’s position

The ICC has announced the Test rankings after the second match between India and England. The latest rankings are dominated by Indian players. While youngsters like Mohammad Siraj, KL Rahul took a long jump, the Indian captain is firmly in his place.After scoring 129 in the first innings, KL, who played a key role in India’s 151-run victory over England, has moved up 19 places to 37th position. Rahul, who re-entered the rankings with a score of 56 last week, impressed everyone.



Three Indian batsmen in the top-10

The giant, who lost a place last week, remains fifth. Opener Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Shabha Pant have also maintained their sixth and seventh positions respectively. England captain Joe Root, who started the series against India in fifth position and overtaken Kohli after the first Test, has moved up two places to second with 893 rating points compared to top-ranked New Zealand. Only eight less than captain Ken Williamson



Dhoom of Siraj, Loss of magic in all aspects

India’s Ravindra Jadeja has slipped one place to third in the list of Test all-rounders. India’s Ravichandran Ashwin is fourth on the list. India’s Jaspreet Bumrah has slipped to 10th position in the bowlers’ list, while his teammate Mohammad Siraj, who has taken four wickets each in both innings of the Lord’s Test, has slipped to 18th position.

Anderson’s advantage

England’s veteran fast bowler James Anderson has been named. He took five wickets in the first innings against India. Fast bowler Mark Wood is ranked 37th. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has moved up two places to eighth after scoring 30 and 55 against the West Indies in Kingston.

West Indies won the first Test by one wicket. West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood has moved up nine places to 35th with 22 and 55 runs. All-rounder Jason Holder is 43rd with five places, while captain Craig Braithwaite is 45th with 18th place. Brathwaite scored a century in the first innings by three runs.

After taking four wickets in the match, Holder has entered the top 10 by earning two places. He is in ninth place. Fast bowler Jaden Seal, who took eight wickets in the match, has jumped 39 places to 58th position. Kemar Roach is 11th with two places. Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has moved up four places to 18th position. He took four wickets each in both innings.