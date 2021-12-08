ICC Test Ranking Ravichandran Ashwin gets closer to Pat Cummins after taking 8 wicket in Mumbai Mayank Agarwal-Ajaz Patel also got reward for good performance

Ejaz, who joined the club of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, jumped 23 places. He was ranked 53rd before the Mumbai Test, while he started at 62nd before the Test series. He took a total of 17 wickets in this series.

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel, who became the third bowler in Test history to take ten wickets in an innings against India in Mumbai, has gained in the Test rankings. He has reached 34th position after taking 14 wickets in the match. At the same time, Mayank Agarwal, who played a key role in India’s record win against New Zealand, has also jumped 30 places to reach 11th place.

He scored 150 and 62 runs in the Mumbai Test. Player of the Series Ravichandran Ashwin took 14 wickets in 2 Tests. He reached the second place in the ranking of bowlers after Pat Cummins. Ashwin took the advantage of 25 points. He now has 883 points. Josh Hazlewood, who is at number three, has 816 points.

However, Pat Cummins has made a bang in the Ashes series. He took five for 38 on the first day of the first Test against England in Brisbane, while Hazlewood took two for 42. Ashwin has also moved up a place to the second position in the all-rounders ranking. There Jason Holder is on top, while Ravindra Jadeja has moved from second to fourth position. Ben Stokes is between him and Ashwin.

Some other players also benefited in the India and New Zealand series. Shubman Gill has jumped 21 places to 45th, Darryl Mitchell has jumped 26 places to 78th. In the bowling rankings, Mohammad Siraj has jumped 4 places to 41st position.

After the Sri Lanka and West Indies series, three batsmen benefited. Sri Lanka’s Dhananjay de Silva, who played an unbeaten 155 in the first Test, jumped 12 places to 21st. Craig Brathwaite has moved up ten places to 39th. On the other hand, Bonner has moved up 17 places to 42nd place.