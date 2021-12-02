ICC Test Ranking Ravindra Jadeja Second Best All Rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Enters Top 5 Babar Azam Faces Loss Virat kohli Rohit Sharma Retains Position

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made a big profit in the latest Test rankings released by the ICC. He has now become the second best all-rounder in the world. Also, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam has suffered. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain in their places.

The latest rankings for Test cricket have been released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). If we look from India’s point of view, Ravindra Jadeja has got the biggest advantage of the recently concluded Test match against New Zealand. At the same time, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, who flopped against Bangladesh, has also suffered.

Along with this, Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has also been rewarded for his excellent bowling and he has reached the top-5 for the first time. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were rested in the first Test against New Zealand. In such a situation, there is no loss for Rohit and Kohli. But Bumrah has lost one place.

In the list of all-rounders, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rewarded for his excellent performance with the ball and bat in the Kanpur Test. He has now become the second best all-rounder in the world. Apart from this, Ravichandran Ashwin also occupies the third place in this list. Their rating points have also improved. Jason Holder tops this list.

When it comes to the bowlers’ rankings, Australia’s newly-appointed Test captain Pat Cummins is still at number one. At the same time, India’s star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also remains at number two. New change In this list, it has been shown that Shaheen Afridi has come from 8th to 5th position now. At the same time, Bumrah has to slip from 9th to 10th place.

Apart from this, Kiwi bowler Kyle Jamieson has jumped straight from 15th to 9th place. On the other hand, Neil Wagner (6), Kagiso Rabada (7) and James Anderson also suffered a loss of one place each.

Babar Azam’s loss

Talking about the batsmen, England’s Test captain Joe Root is still at number one. India’s T10 captain Rohit Sharma remains at number 5 and Test captain Virat Kohli remains at number 6. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has to bear the brunt of his poor performance in the first Test against Bangladesh. They have now moved from 7th to 8th position.

Sri Lankan batsman Dimuth Karunaratne has got the biggest advantage in the Test rankings of batsmen. Jumping from the 11th position, he entered the top-10 to occupy the 7th position. Along with this, Kiwi opener Tom Latham, who batted brilliantly against India, has also moved up from 14th to 9th place. David Warner has suffered losses and has now slipped from 8th to 10th position.