ICC Test Rankings Jasprit Bumrah jumped truss tyers of England in nottingham Virat Kohli slips after being dismissed for zero

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who tied the knot for England in Nottingham, has jumped the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test bowling rankings. Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for zero in the same Test match, has slipped in the ICC Test batting rankings. At the same time, England captain Joe Root, who scored the only century in the first Test against India, has pushed Kohli from number four to fifth.

Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the top 10 in the ICC bowling rankings. Jasprit Bumrah, who reached his career-best third ranking in September 2019, took nine wickets for 110 runs in the Nottingham Test match. Due to this performance, he has climbed 10 places to the ninth place in the bowlers’ list. Virat Kohli could not even open the account in the only innings of the first Test match. Due to this he slipped a place down to fifth in the batting rankings. England captain Joe Root has moved to the fourth spot in his place.

Joe Root scored 49 runs in the first innings of the Nottingham Test and 109 in the second innings. He was also adjudged man of the match. Due to this stellar performance, he got 49 rating points. Now his total rating points are 846. Virat Kohli has 791 rating points. Indian opener Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant continue to be in sixth and seventh positions respectively.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has moved up three places to 36th in the batting list, while KL Rahul has returned to the Test rankings at 56th position on the strength of 84 and 26. Ravindra Jadeja has moved up one place to the second position in the ranking list of all-rounders. India’s senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is fourth in this list.

Ashwin did not find a place in the playing XI in the first Test, but he remains second only to Pat Cummins of Australia in the bowlers’ list. Shardul Thakur has jumped 19 places to be 55th in the bowlers’ list.

England pacers James Anderson (up one place to seventh) and Olly Robinson (up 22 places to 46th) also moved up the rankings released on Wednesday. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan regained the number one spot in the all-rounders’ list in the T20I rankings. He had earlier reached the top in October 2017.





