ICC U-19 World Cup victor chirwa suspended from bowling in international cricket

The ICC assertion stated that the competitors panel has discovered Chirwa’s bowling motion unlawful. Based on Article 6.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct, he’s instantly suspended from bowling in international cricket.

Zimbabwe Beneath-19 bowler Victor Chirwa has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with fast impact resulting from unlawful bowling motion. The competitors panel of the ICC Beneath-19 World Cup has confirmed that his bowling motion is illegitimate. The competitors panel consists of members of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) human movement knowledgeable panel.

Chirwa’s bowling motion was reported by the match officers in the course of the match between Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea performed on Saturday i.e. 15 January 2022. The video footage of his bowling was despatched to the competitors panel for evaluate.

Zimbabwe defeated Papua New Guinea by 228 runs in their opening match in the ICC Beneath-19 World Cup 2022. Batting first, Zimbabwe scored 321 for 9 in 50 overs. Chasing the goal, Papua New Guinea’s workforce was diminished to only 93 runs in 35 overs. In that match, Chirwa took 2 wickets for 11 runs in 7 overs. Chirva additionally bowled 3 over maidens.

Zimbabwe workforce is in Group C of ICC Beneath-19 World Cup 2022. Aside from him in Group C, there are additionally groups from Afghanistan and Pakistan. Zimbabwe has performed 2 matches thus far. On this he has received one. He has 2 factors. He’s at quantity three in the factors desk of Group C.

Zimbabwe’s second match was in opposition to Pakistan. In that match, he needed to face defeat by 115 runs. Chirva additionally participated in that match. Nonetheless, he gave 73 runs in 9 overs in the match in opposition to Pakistan, however couldn’t take a single wicket.