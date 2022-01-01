ICC U19 World Cup British young fast bowler Joshua Boyden took 4 wickets in 6 run England recorded biggest win tournament Bangladesh lost by 7 wickets

(*4*)On this match performed at Warner Park, St Keats, Bangladesh received the toss and elected to bat. Nevertheless, his choice didn’t show to be right and the complete crew received out for simply 97 runs in 35.2 overs. In reply, England achieved the goal in 25.1 overs.

Within the ICC Beneath-19 World Cup, England began their marketing campaign with a file win. They defeated defending champions Bangladesh by seven wickets in a one-sided match. England received towards Bangladesh with 149 balls to spare. His win is his biggest win this season with wickets and most balls remaining.

On this victory, the 17-year-old Joshua Boyden performed an essential function. He threw 4 maidens in 9 overs and took 4 wickets for simply 16 runs. Joshua Boyden gave solely 6 runs in 7 overs and took 4 wickets. In the meantime, he additionally bowled 4 over maidens. Joshua Boyden was additionally adjudged the Participant of the Match for this sensible efficiency.

In reply, England lost opener George Thomas (15) and captain Tom Prest (4), however Jacob Bethel (44) and James Reu (26 not out) placed on a 65-run stand to steer the crew to victory. Bethel was run out on the spot.

Bangladesh’s 9 wickets fell for 51 runs in the twenty fifth over, however quantity 11 batsman Ripon Mandal scored an unbeaten 33 to take the crew near 100. He shared an 11-run partnership with Naimur Rahman (11). Left-arm pacer Joshua Boyden took 4 for 16 for England, whereas right-arm pacer Thomas Aspinwall received two wickets.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s wickets saved falling at common intervals. His rating in the 14th over was 26 for 5. Mahfizul Islam lost his wicket in the fifth over itself. Bangladesh didn’t get off to begin with this.

Solely 4 of his batsmen may attain double digits. Mandal hit 5 fours and a six in his 41-ball knock. England now need to play Canada on Tuesday whereas Bangladesh crew will play UAE on Saturday.