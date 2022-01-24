ICC U19 World Cup India vs Uganda India reach quarter-final with record win and score Angkrish Raghuvanshi Raj Bawa hit stormy centuries

ICC U19 World Cup India vs Uganda: India scored 405 for 5 in the first 50 overs. Uganda’s team was bundled out for 79 runs in 19.4 overs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa scored centuries for India. Angkrish hit 22 fours and 4 sixes, while Raj Bawa hit 14 fours and 8 sixes.

India defeated Uganda by 326 runs in a one-sided match on the night of 22 January 2022 in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022. With this, India not only made it to the quarter-finals, but also made many records in its name.

Apart from India, Afghanistan, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Australia and defending champion Bangladesh have also confirmed their place in the last 8. India will face Bangladesh in the quarter-finals on January 29.

Talking about the match between India and Uganda played at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first, India scored 405 for 5 in 50 overs.

Chasing the target, the Uganda team was bundled out for 79 runs in 19.4 overs. For India, captain Nishant Sindhu took 4 wickets for 19 runs in 4.4 overs. Rajyavardhan Hangargekar took 2 wickets for 8 runs in 3 overs. Vicky Ostwal and Vasu Vats got one wicket each.

For India, 16-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi and 19-year-old Raj Bawa scored centuries in this match. Angkrish scored 144 runs in 120 balls with the help of 22 fours and 4 sixes and Raj Bawa scored an unbeaten 162 runs in 108 balls with the help of 14 fours and 8 sixes. With this, Raj Bawa broke Shikhar Dhawan’s record of being the highest scorer Indian in the Under-19 World Cup.

However, apart from these two India’s 3 batsmen (Harnoor Singh, captain Nishant Sindhu and Kushal Tambe) were dismissed after scoring 15-15 runs. Anishwar Gautam made 12 and wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana scored 22 runs. Raj Bawa was adjudged player of the match.

India’s 326-run win is the biggest win in terms of runs in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. Overall, this is the second biggest victory of the Under-19 world. Australia holds the record for the biggest win in the Under-19 World Cup. They defeated Kenya by 430 runs on 20 January 2002.

Not only this, India’s score of 405 runs is the highest score in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. Earlier this season the record for the highest score was in the name of England. England scored 362 for 6 in 50 overs in the match against UAE on 20 January 2022.

However, overall, Australia holds the record for the highest score in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. He scored 480 for 6 in 50 overs against Kenya in a match played in Dunedin on 20 January 2002.