ICCR Result 2020-21 Out for Tier 2 and Tier 1 @iccr.gov.in: Download Link Here
(*1*)
Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has launched the results of Tier 2 Examination and Tier 1 Examination for the publish of Assistant Programme Officer, Assistant, Sr Stenographer, Jr Stenographer, Decrease Division Clerk and Programme Officer on iccr.gov.in
(*2*)
ICCR Result 2020-21 Download: Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has launched the results of Tier 2 Examination and Tier 1 Examination for the publish of Assistant Programme Officer, Assistant, Sr Stenographer, Jr Stenographer, Decrease Division Clerk and Programme Officer. Candidates, who appeared in ICCR Examination Tier 2 on 13 February 2021 and 14 February 2021, can obtain ICCR Result from the official web site of ICCR iccr.gov.in.
ICCR Result Hyperlinks aregiven under. The candidates can even obtain ICCR Tier 1 Result and ICCR Tier 2 Result, straight, by means of the hyperlink under:
ICCR Tier 2 Result Download Hyperlinks:
ICCR Result Discover
The right way to Download ICCR Result Card 2020 ?
- Go to official web site of ICCR – iccr.gov.in
- Click on on – ‘The Result of the ICCR Recruitment Examination 2020 for Tier-| & Tier-|| for numerous posts is on the market’ given on the homepage.
- A PDF discover can be opened the place you’ll find the hyperlink to obtain the consequence
- Go to that hyperlink – https://iccr2019.onlineregistrationform.org/ICCR/
- Click on on ICCR Result PDF foe which you will have appeared
#ICCR #Result #Tier #Tier #iccrgovin #Download #Link
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.