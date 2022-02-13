Ice Dance Olympics 2022 Results – Gadget Clock





Madison Chock and Evan Bates came in fourth behind USA teammates Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue in the rhythm dance competition on Saturday, one event within the stunning overall ice dance component of figure skating.

USA’s Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker placed 11th with a score of 74.58, whole France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron earned top placement with a score of 90.83. Close behind was ROC skaters Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (88.85), with Hubbell and Donohue less than two points out.

All three USA ice dance pairs move on to the final.