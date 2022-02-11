World

ICE deports illegal immigrant wanted for aggravated child rape in Mexico

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
ICE deports illegal immigrant wanted for aggravated child rape in Mexico
Written by admin
ICE deports illegal immigrant wanted for aggravated child rape in Mexico

ICE deports illegal immigrant wanted for aggravated child rape in Mexico

NEWYou can now listen to Gadget Clock articles!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced this week that it has deported an illegal immigrant wanted for aggravated child rape in Mexico – a move that fits in with the Biden administration’s dramatically narrowed enforcement of immigration law.

ICE said that Juan Ruperto Perez-Avila was removed on Feb. 3. ICE said he had entered the US “without inspection” in April 2012 near El Paso, Texas. A warrant had been issued for him from the Mexican authorities since 2005.

ICE DEPORTS TWO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WANTED FOR AGGRAVATED HOMICIDE IN EL SALVADOR

According to ICE, he had been convicted of misdemeanor offenses in California and Utah in 1991 and 1992, and was also turned back at the border three times between 1998 and 2000. Perez was convicted of two felony drug offenses in 2021 and released to ICE custody. in October.

ICE has removed a Mexican national accused of aggravated child rape.

ICE has removed a Mexican national accused of aggravated child rape.
(Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

“ICE officers stand ready to assist our national and international law enforcement partners 24 hours a day,” said acting Field Office Director Jason Knight. “The arrest of Perez sends a clear message that we will not tolerate public safety threats – in this case violent criminals that target children – hiding in our communities.”

ICE DEPORTATIONS DROPPED SHARPLY IN FY 2021 AS BIDEN ADMIN RESTRICTED AGENCY: PRELIMINARY DATA

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Special Response Team (SRT) in San Diego worked with Mexican authorities to return Perez. The SRT – trained to serve high-risk warrants under hazardous conditions – was activated because of Perez’s violent background, ICE said.

READ Also  Tom Brady retirement: NFL superstar quarterback retires from football after 22 seasons, 10 Super Bowls: ESPN

The Biden administration has dramatically narrowed the priorities for ICE officersreducing where they can make arrests, stopping mass workforce enforcement operations and limiting enforcement priorities to three categories: recent border-crossers, “aggravated felons” and national security threats.

Perez’s felony drug convictions were classified as “aggravated felonies,” ICE said.

Despite those restrictions, the agency is still arresting some bad actors. Earlier this month, the agency announced that it had deported two illegal immigrants who were wanted for aggravated homicide in El Salvador – fitting in with the Biden administration’s priorities for interior enforcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agency announced that the two Salvadoran nationals were deported from Alexandria, Louisiana on an ICE Charter flight and turned over to El Salvador’s Civilian National Police.

However, preliminary data show that ICE removals have dropped dramatically last fiscal year. There were 55,590 removals in FY 2021 – that’s down significantly from the 185,884 deportations in FY 2020 and the 267,258 removed in FY 2019.

#ICE #deports #illegal #immigrant #wanted #aggravated #child #rape #Mexico

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  How a Rockaways Locations Rep Spends Her Sundays

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment