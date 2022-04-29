ICE struggles with growing crowds outside Florida facility amid migrant surge



An Florida Immigration and Customs Enforcement office is crowding out a growing number of immigrants who have been ordered to report.

The ICE office in Orlando has become a gathering point for immigrants of all backgrounds and statuses who must check in with immigration officials after being released in the United States, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Intense human spikes in the area have raised concerns for human safety.

“The scene outside the Orlando ICE office is alarming. We’re sending a letter this week requesting a more orderly appointment schedule, additional staff and other resources,” Rep. Darren Soto told local outlet News6 in a statement.

Ice prepares for ‘historic border wave’, says migrant arrivals could triple

Immigrants are camping in line hoping for an appointment with an ICE officer.

Hundreds of migrants have been seen coming and going this week.

A spokesman told Fox35 that those who have recently crossed the southern border legally or illegally need to check in at an ICE office in Orlando.

President Biden’s administration is expected to comply with an upcoming order from a federal judge in Louisiana that is expected to block the removal of COVID-19. Boundary limitations .

Restrictions are included in Title 42, a Trump-era health measure that has been used to deport more than 1 million immigrants. The Biden administration had previously planned to end the headline on May 23, a move that many critics said would result in an uncontrolled wave of illegal immigration.

Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress expressed concern about the plan in early April. Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly Says April 16 DHS plans were inadequate.

Tyler Olson of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.