ICE suspends deportation flights to more countries amid Russia-Ukraine war: report

20 seconds ago
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reportedly suspended deportation flights to several Eastern European countries amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

The ICE confirmed to Gadget Clock on Thursday that it had suspended flights to Ukraine, citing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country due to the Moscow attack.

The Biden administration has suspended ice deportation flights to Ukraine amid Russian aggression

“Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has suspended repatriation flights to Ukraine,” an ICE spokesman told Gadget Clock. “ICE will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and make operational changes if necessary.”

In addition to Ukraine, flights to Russia, Belarus, Georgia, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have also been suspended, CBS News reported. The outlet said congressional officials had been notified of the suspension. ICE did not respond to a request Saturday for confirmation of the suspension.

Exile is relatively low in those countries. According to ICE’s FY 2020 year-end report, it deported 106 illegal immigrants to Ukraine, 108 to Russia, 11 to Belarus, 44 to Hungary, 17 to Moldova, 102 to Poland, 263 to Romania and 12 to Slovakia.

The Biden administration protects Ukrainians living in the United States from deportation

The move comes a day before the administration announces that Ukraine will be nominated for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months. TPS protects citizens of designated countries residing in the United States from deportation if they are eligible and allows them to apply for a work permit and travel freely.

READ Also  With Scant Information on Omicron, Biden Turned to Travel Ban to Buy Time

The Department of Homeland Security said the designation was “based on the ongoing armed conflict and both the extraordinary and temporary conditions in Ukraine that prevent Ukrainian citizens and nationalities from returning safely to Ukraine.”

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that “Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attacks on Ukraine have resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence and forced Ukrainians to seek refuge in other countries.” “At this juncture, we will continue to provide our support and protection to Ukrainian citizens in the United States.”

The move was called for by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

