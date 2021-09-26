Icelanders vote in volatile election with climate in mind

Reykjavik, Iceland — Icelanders were voting on Saturday in a climate change-dominated general election that saw an unprecedented number of political parties likely to win parliamentary seats.

The polls suggest there will not be an absolute winner, triggering complicated negotiations to form a coalition government.

A record nine parties can exceed the 5 percent threshold required to qualify for seats in Althing, Iceland’s parliament. Upstart parties include the Socialist Party, which is promising to shorten the workweek and nationalize Iceland’s fishing industry.

High turnout is expected, as one-fifth of eligible voters have already cast absentee ballots.

Climate change is high among voters’ concerns in Iceland, a glacier-studded volcanic island nation of about 350,000 people in the North Atlantic.