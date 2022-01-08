ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank customers now get this facility, know- how to avail ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank customers get this facility now, Know full details the gain

Private sector ICICI Bank on Friday said that it will now offer the facility of online payment of customs duty to both retail and corporate customers. The bank said in its statement that corporate customers can pay customs duty through the bank’s corporate internet banking and mobile banking, while retail customers will be able to pay the same through the bank’s retail internet banking platform.

According to the bank, with the launch of this facility, customers can pay the fee online by selecting ICICI Bank from the list of banks entered on the website of the Customs Electronic Gateway of India. Hitesh Sethia, Head of Transaction Banking, ICICI Bank, expressed his gratitude towards the Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs of India saying, “This facility should make it easier for lakhs of customers of the Bank to make customs duty digitally through the website of Customs Electronic Gateway. Will go.”

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s integration with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) ICEGATE platform has been completed, and customers can now pay their customs duties directly through the bank. According to the information given to the stock market on Friday, the bank will allow customers to pay customs duty directly by selecting HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank said it is facilitating both retail and wholesale payment of customs duty. With HDFC Bank, customers will no longer need to make payments through other bank accounts, a statement said. “Digital payment of customs duty will make it easier to do business in India,” said Smita Bhagat, Head of Group Startup Banking, Government and Institutional Business, Partnership and Inclusive Banking, HDFC Bank. And there will be efficiency.

Issue price fixed for new series of government gold bonds: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed an issue price of Rs 4,786 per gram for the new series of Government Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22. The RBI said in a statement issued on Friday that the Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series-9 will open from Monday and can be purchased till January 14. The issue price for this bond has been fixed at Rs 4,786 per gram.