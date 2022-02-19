ICMAI CMA Results 2021: CMA Inter & Final December Results Announced, Here is the direct link – icmai cma Results 2021 icmai.in, examicmai.org Announced

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) today announced the results of CMA December 2021, 19 February 2022. Candidates appearing for CMA Intermediate and Final Examination can now view their results by visiting the official website icmai.in, examicmai.org. Students were demanding that the results be announced as soon as possible through social media. Meanwhile, ICMAI has announced the results of Cost and Management Accounting. Candidates can download their scores by entering their registration number.ICMAI has released the list of both CMA Inter and Final results of the December exam. Candidates can also check their marks from the combined pass list and shared group pass list. Please note that this is based on the syllabus of CMA Inter and Final Papers 2016. You can see below how to check the results.

Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website icmai.in, examicmai.org to check the central and final results.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘CMA Intermediate Result’ or CMA ‘Final Result’.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number.

Step 4: ICAAI CMA Result 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.

Click here to see the results with one click. Let us know that the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) conducted the CMA Inter Exam in June and December.