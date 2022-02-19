ICMAI CMA Results 2021: CMA Inter & Final December Results Announced, Here is the direct link – icmai cma Results 2021 icmai.in, examicmai.org Announced
ICMAI has released the list of both CMA Inter and Final results of the December exam. Candidates can also check their marks from the combined pass list and shared group pass list. Please note that this is based on the syllabus of CMA Inter and Final Papers 2016. You can see below how to check the results.
Learn how to check results
Step 1: Visit the official website icmai.in, examicmai.org to check the central and final results.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘CMA Intermediate Result’ or CMA ‘Final Result’.
Step 3: Log in using your registration number.
Step 4: ICAAI CMA Result 2021 will open on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.
Click here to see the results with one click. Let us know that the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) conducted the CMA Inter Exam in June and December.
Study in Australia 7 Interesting Reasons to Make Australia a Top Study Destination NBT Life
#ICMAI #CMA #Results #CMA #Inter #Final #December #Results #Announced #direct #link #icmai #cma #Results #icmaiin #examicmaiorg #Announced
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.