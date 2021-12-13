icmr design omicron variant testing kit which can detect virus in 2 hours

The cases of Omicron variants are increasing rapidly in the country. Meanwhile, ICMR has prepared a testing kit to test the Omicron variant. With this, the Omicron variant will be tested in just two hours.

A team of scientists from the Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) led by scientist Dr Vishwajyoti Borkakoti has prepared the testing kit. Which can detect Omicron variants in two hours. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Vishwajyoti Borkakoti said that ICMR RMRC Dibrugarh has developed a hydrolysis probe-based real-time testing kit to test new Omicron variants. It can test in just two hours.

He also added that this is important because at present a minimum of 36 hours is required for targeted sequencing and 4 to 5 days for whole genome sequencing to detect the probe of Omicron. According to the report of ANI, a Kolkata-based company GCC Biotech is manufacturing this kit on the PPP model.

So far 36 cases of Omicron have been found in the country. The first case of Omicron was found in the country on 2 December. So far, the maximum 17 cases of Omicron have been reported from Maharashtra. After that 9 cases have been reported from Rajasthan. At the same time, 3-3 cases have been found in Gujarat and Karnataka. While 2 cases have been found in Delhi and one each in Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh.

corona The new variant of Omicron is believed to be highly contagious and has so far spread to at least 59 countries. Countries around the world are bringing new restrictions to stop Omicron. The Omicron variant spreads four to five times faster than Delta, but patients have only mild symptoms.