ICMR JRF Exam 2021 Short Notice Released, Apply Online @pgimer.edu.in/icmr.nic.in from 01 July

Indian Council of Medical Analysis (ICMR) in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Schooling & Analysis (PGIMER), Chandigarh has launched a brief notification for Junior Analysis Fellowship (JRF) by way of ICMR JRF Exam 2021 on pgimer.edu.in/icmr.nic.in.

ICMR JRF Exam 2021: Indian Council of Medical Analysis (ICMR) in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Schooling & Analysis (PGIMER), Chandigarh has launched a brief notification for Junior Analysis Fellowship (JRF) by way of ICMR JRF Exam 2021. As per the discover, and eligible candidates can apply on-line for ICMR JRF Exam by way of official web site www.pgimer.edu.in or www.icmr.nic.in from 01 July to 31 July 2021.

Candidates who will apply efficiently for PGIMER JRF 2021 might be referred to as for Entrance Exam. PGIMER JRF Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 12 September 2021 from 3 PM to 4:30 PM.

ICMR JRF Notification might be issued within the final week of June 2021 on the web sites of ICMR & PGIMER, Chandigarh. Candidates can verify instructional qualification, age restrict and different particulars on the idea of earlier 12 months notification.

ICMR JRF Notification

Necessary Dates for ICMR JRF Exam 2021

Beginning Date of Software – 01 July 2021 Final Date of Software – 31 July 2021 ICMR JRF Exam – 12 September 2021 (Sunday)

ICMR JRF Emptiness Particulars

Junior Analysis Fellowship (JRF)

ICMR JRF Pay Scale:

Rs. 25,000/- (anticipated)

ICMR JRF Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification and Expertise:

M.Sc/MA or equal diploma with minimal 55% marks for Common/OBC candidates and 50% for the SC/ST &Bodily Handicapped (PH) and Visually Handicapped (VH) candidates

Age Restrict:

Beneath 28 Years

Choice Process for ICMR JRF Exam 2021

Choice might be executed on the idea of Nationwide stage examination.

How you can Apply for ICMR JRF Exam 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply by way of on-line mode from 01 July to 31 July 2021 on official web site.