ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 for 24 Posts of Laboratory Support and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Nationwide Institute for Implementation Analysis on Non-Communicable Ailments (NIIRNCD) Jodhpur has invited functions for 24 posts of Laboratory Support and other on its official web site. Test particulars.

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification: ICMR- Nationwide Institute for Implementation Analysis on Non-Communicable Ailments (NIIRNCD) Jodhpur has invited functions for 24 posts of Laboratory Support, Scientific Support, Data Know-how Support and other. and eligible candidates can ship their software on or earlier than 19 Might 2021.

Candidates with sure academic qualification together with twelfth Move/Excessive Faculty/Graduate/Grasp’s Diploma with further eligibility as talked about within the notification can apply for ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Particulars:

Advt. No. NIIRNCD/COVID-19/Rectt./Testing/2021

Date: 10.05.2021

Necessary Date:

Final Date for Submission of Utility: 19 Might 2021.

Emptiness Particulars:

Contract Laboratory Support – I: 10

Contract Laboratory Support – II: 04

Contract Scientific Support – I: 01

Contract Data Know-how Support: 03

Contract Administrative Support – I: 02

Contract Administrative Support – IV: 04

Eligibility Standards:

Academic Qualification

Contract Laboratory Support – I: twelfth Move with Science topics and DMLT.

Contract Laboratory Support – II: Graduate in Life Science topics with three years’ work expertise within the acknowledged medical laboratory OR Grasp’s Diploma in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Zoology/Biochemistry.

Contract Scientific Support – I: 1st Class Grasp’s Diploma in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Zoology/Biochemistry with two years work expertise in acknowledged medical laboratory OR 2nd class Put up Graduate Diploma in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Zoology/Biochemistry with Ph. D in related topics

Contract Data Know-how Support: Intermediate or twelfth Move. A pace take a look at of not lower than 15000 key depressions per hour by means of pace take a look at on pc.

Contract Administrative Support – I: Intermediate or twelfth Move. Typing pace of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi or 10500 KDPH in English or 9000 KDPH in Hindi.

Contract Administrative Support – IV: Excessive Faculty (SSC) or Equal.

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

Tips on how to Apply

The eligible candidates keen to use for these posts can obtain the applying kind from the web sites of ICMR and NIIRNCD https://foremost.icmr.nic.in/career-opportunity and http://dmrcjodhpur.nic.in/Alternatives.asp and ship the duly crammed software kinds to NIIRNCD, Jodhpur on or

earlier than 19.05.2021 newest by 05:30 PM by means of e mail at [email protected]