ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Research Assistant and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Research Assistant and other Posts @predominant.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF





Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- Nationwide Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited functions for the Research Assistant, Knowledge Supervisor and other on contract foundation at NIMR, Sector-8, Dwarka, New Delhi. and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or earlier than 04 June 2021.

Candidates with sure academic qualification together with Grasp in Life Sciences/Biotechnology/Graduate with further eligibility as talked about within the notification can apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification.

Candidates keen to use for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification can undergo this text for software course of, age restrict, publish sensible qualification, expertise, choice standards, how one can apply and so on right here.

Notification Particulars for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. Admn/stemcells/2/2015/12

Dated 21.05.2021

Necessary Date for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification:

Final Date for Submission of Utility: 04 June 2021.

Emptiness Particulars for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification:

SRF-01

Research Assistant-01

Knowledge Supervisor-01

Scientist C (Non Medical)-01

Eligibility Standards for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification:

Academic Qualification

SRF-Grasp in Life Sciences/Biotechnology from a acknowledged college and two years laboratory analysis expertise in Institute/College

Research Assistant-: Graduate in Science from acknowledged college with three years work expertise from acknowledged establishment or Grasp’s diploma within the related topic.

Knowledge Supervisor-Graduate in any self-discipline with minimal 5 years of expertise in dealing with scientific Software program & knowledge and possessing ample data of pc functions.

Scientist C (Non Medical)-Candidate ought to possess 1st Class Grasp Diploma in Life Science from a acknowledged college with 4 years expertise OR 2nd class M.Sc+ Ph.D diploma in related topics from a acknowledged college with 4 years expertise.

Test notification hyperlink for particulars of the academic qualification of the posts.

Age Restrict for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification:

SRF-35 Years

Research Assistant-As much as 30 yrs

Knowledge Supervisor-As much as 30 yrs

Scientist C (Non Medical)-As much as 40 years

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification: PDF

The way to Apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification:

and eligible candidates can fill the applying kind by means of hyperlink http://onlineapply.nimr.org.in/as much as 05:00 PM on 04th June 2021. Please verify the notification hyperlink for particulars on this regards.