ICMR Recruitment 2021: Apply For THESE Vacancies by June 25

ICMR Recruitment 2021: Apply For (*25*) Vacancies by June 25





ICMR Recruitment 2021: Consideration job seekers! The Indian Council of Medical Analysis (ICMR) has introduced vacancies for numerous posts together with Venture Analysis Scientist-II, Venture Marketing consultant (Non-Medical) amongst others. candidates are requested to use newest by June 25, 2021. Candidates should undergo the official notification of ICMR Recruitment 2021 earlier than making use of for the vacancies. Additionally Learn – UPPSC Examination Date 2021: Revised Schedule For 14 Exams ANNOUNCED | Examine Full Timetable Right here

ICMR Recruitment 2021:Emptiness particulars

Venture Analysis Scientist-II: 01

Venture Analysis Affiliate III: 01

Venture Marketing consultant (Non-Medical): 01

ICMR Recruitment 2021: Wage

Venture Analysis Scientist-II: Rs 64,000/-

Venture Analysis Affiliate III: Rs 54,000/- + HRA

Venture Marketing consultant (Non-Medical): Most Rs 1,00,000/- relying upon expertise and data

ICMR Recruitment 2021: Age restrict

Venture Analysis Scientist-II: 40 Yrs

Venture Analysis Affiliate III: 40 Yrs

Venture Marketing consultant (Non-Medical): 70 Yrs

ICMR Recruitment 2021: Eligibility standards

Venture Analysis Scientist-II: Submit Graduate Diploma (MD/MS/DNB) after MBBS with 01-year expertise OR Postgraduate Diploma in Medical topics after MBBS diploma with 04 years expertise in Medical topics after MBBS diploma Venture

Analysis Affiliate III: MPH / MS / M.Pharma / MTech with no less than one analysis paper in Science quotation listed journal

Venture Marketing consultant (Non-Medical): PhD. in Life Sciences with related expertise and publications in peer-reviewed journals.