Iconic Actress, Comedian Betty White Dead At 99 – CBS Los Angeles



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Iconic actress and comedian Betty White died Friday. She was 99.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be placing flowers at her star on the Walk of Fame at 4 p.m.

Betty White leaves a monumental legacy on and off stage, with humor and humanity that touched lives everywhere and made an enormous impact on the life of our city. Her career in Hollywood blessed us with warm memories that will always live in our hearts. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 31, 2021

“The Golden Girls” actress had the longest-running career in television history as a woman, having starred in shows since 1939.

Fellow actors and comedians took to social media Friday to remember the Hollywood icon.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said to People in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Betty White told CBS News she spent her 99th birthday in January with two special feathered friends.

“What am I doing for my birthday?” White asked at the time. “Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ rereleased, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

“Betty White’s Pet Set” was a weekly show she created and hosted in 1971, which is making its debut on digital platforms and DVD, on February 23 to celebrate its 50th anniversary, a December press release from MPI Media Group said.

The program spotlighted, “her lifelong devotion to animals, and the people who love them,” according to the release.

White invited her fellow famous friends with their dogs, cats, birds and even horses on the program. The show also featured appearances from wild animals, including bears, elephants, eagles and more, according to the release. Icons including Carol Burnett, Mary Tyler Moore, Doris Day, Rod Serling and others appeared on the syndicated show.

The half-hour episode series was executive produced by her late husband, Allen Ludden.

She was born in Oak Park, IL in 1922 and went to Beverly Hills High School.

White played clueless Rose Nylund on the hit show “The Golden Girls” from 1985-1992.

She was praised for her role as the lustful Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”