Iconic Christmas carol ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ written in Philadelphia more than 150 years ago



PHILADELPHIA — You have possible heard more than just a few Christmas carols by now. However do you know that one of essentially the most beloved and iconic songs was written in Philadelphia, more than 150 years ago?

The Christmas carol “O Little Town of Bethlehem” was written in 1868 by Phillips Brooks.

Brooks was the second rector of the Church of the Holy Trinity on Rittenhouse Sq..

“He was in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve in 1865. He went to the service the place they had been singing Christmas carols on the web site the place Jesus was born and he was impressed to jot down this carol,” mentioned Rachel Wenner Gardner, Rector on the Church of the Holy Trinity.

Brooks wrote the textual content to the tune and requested the organist on the time, Lewis Redner, to jot down the music for it.

“It is pretty easy in its compositional method. It was composed with kids in thoughts, so it is pretty sing-able from that standpoint. It actually harkens to the Victorian period of magnificence, however not extra,” mentioned Donald Meineke, Director of Music on the Church of the Holy Trinity.

And during the last 150 years, many common music artists have coated the beloved Christmas basic, together with Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald and Elvis Presley.

“I believe this explicit hymn actually represents the entire of humanity and the entire of God coming collectively into this piece of music,” mentioned Wenner Gardner.