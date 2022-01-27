Iconic White Castle in Queens closing after 86 years as staple in Jackson Heights



JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) — A White Castle restaurant in Queens that has been a fixture in the community for more than 85 years shut down for good on Wednesday night.

The restaurant on Northern Boulevard is family owned, and they released a statement saying it was a difficult decision, but no reason was given for the closure.

All of the employees have been offered positions at other nearby White Castle restaurants.

When the restaurant first opened in 1935, Jackson Heights was a pioneering garden apartment and co-op community within easy commuting distance of Manhattan, the area just farmland a couple of decades earlier.

While much of that has changed, the restaurant largely stuck with its original look, including the stained-glass signs in the windows.

For those who grew up in Queens and stopped into the store, it was where you went to satisfy your craving, and its closing is the end of an era.

Read the restaurant’s full statement:

“As a family owned business it’s always a difficult decision to close a restaurant. After 85 years of serving up sliders from the White Castle in Jackson Heights, we’ve made the difficult decision to close this location. All of our team members at this Castle have been offered positions at other nearby Castles, and we’re thankful for their incredible service that has helped us continue to power through the ongoing pandemic. It’s extraordinary this White Castle, which first opened on August 1, 1935 has continued in operation as long as it has – and we’re eternally grateful for the memorable moments that happened here. Our commitment to NYC remains strong as far as the eye can see, and we do have plans for new openings in the year ahead.”

