ICSE ISC Semester 1 Result 2021 Announced: ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021: 10th, 12th Result Announced, Check it out with one click here – icse

ICSE ISC Semester 1 Result 2021 Announced

The School Certificate Examination Council of India (CISCE) has released the results of ICSE (ICSE) and ISC (ISC) Semester-1 Examination 2022 (ICSE, ISC Result 2021). CISCI Class 10th, 12th results have been published on the official website cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Students get their result UID and index no. You can check using Apart from this, results can also be viewed through MMS.Candidates can view their results with one click with the help of link given below.

Direct link to ICSE, ISC results

Check ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021 with these steps

Step 1: Visit official website results.cisce.org to check 10th, 12th results.

Step 2: Go to the website and select the course.

Step 3: Now UID and index no. To render.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Step 6: Print it out for the future.

The ICSE Semester 1 exam was held from November 29 to December 16, while the ISC exam was held from November 22 to December 20. Corona virus (COVID 19) caused board exams to be held in semester form this year. Students were given question papers and answer sheets to solve the question papers. Candidates only wanted to write on these booklets and submit it to the supervisor at the end of the examination.

When will the Semester 2 exams be held?

The ICSE and ISC Semester 2 exams will be held in March-April 2022. CISCE will also release the date of ICSE ISC Semester 2 after its Semester-1 results on its official website.