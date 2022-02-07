Education

ICSE ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: ICSE, ISC Result 2022: Mobile Check by SMS

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
ICSE ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: ICSE, ISC Result 2022: Mobile Check by SMS
Written by admin
ICSE ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: ICSE, ISC Result 2022: Mobile Check by SMS

ICSE ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: ICSE, ISC Result 2022: Mobile Check by SMS

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 Announced: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of ICSE, ISC Semester 1. Students can view the results (ICSE, ISC Results 2022) by visiting the official website cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Students can view their results on the official website by submitting the UID and index number. Apart from this they can also see the results with the help of SMS. Below is an easy way to view the results via SMS.

ICSE, ISC Results 2021-22: Check results by SMS like this

ICSE to view ICSE Semester 1 Result 2021-2022 on your mobile SMS to

ISC on 09248082883 to get the result of ISC Semester 1 2021-2022 on your mobile SMS

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result: 10th, 12th Result Announced, Click Here

Check ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021 with these steps

Step 1: Visit official website results.cisce.org to check 10th, 12th results.
Step 2: Go to the website and select the course.
Step 3: Now UID and index no. To render.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out now.
Step 6: Print it out for the future.

Students appearing for the examination will be given a computer generated mark sheet. This marksheet will only show the marks obtained by the students in each subject or the paper taken for the Semester 1 examination. The overall result is not a Pass Certificate Award or a Pass Certificate Award or will be reported only after the completion of the Compartment Semester 2 Exam.

READ Also  Delhi schools reopen: Delhi schools reopen: Can Delhi schools start from this date? Decisions coming soon, these could be guidelines - Delhi school reopening Latest News, DDMA to take decisions, these could be guidelines

Students who are not satisfied with their results may apply for re-examination. Students can apply directly to the council’s website for a review of their results. For re-examination both 1000th and 12th classes will have to pay 1000 per subject.

It is to be noted that the ICSE Semester 1 examination was held between 29th November to 16th December while the ISC examination was conducted between 22nd November to 20th December.

#ICSE #ISC #Semester #Result #ICSE #ISC #Result #Mobile #Check #SMS

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment