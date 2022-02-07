ICSE ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: ICSE, ISC Result 2022: Mobile Check by SMS
ICSE, ISC Results 2021-22: Check results by SMS like this
ICSE to view ICSE Semester 1 Result 2021-2022 on your mobile
ISC on 09248082883 to get the result of ISC Semester 1 2021-2022 on your mobile
Check ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021 with these steps
Step 1: Visit official website results.cisce.org to check 10th, 12th results.
Step 2: Go to the website and select the course.
Step 3: Now UID and index no. To render.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out now.
Step 6: Print it out for the future.
Students appearing for the examination will be given a computer generated mark sheet. This marksheet will only show the marks obtained by the students in each subject or the paper taken for the Semester 1 examination. The overall result is not a Pass Certificate Award or a Pass Certificate Award or will be reported only after the completion of the Compartment Semester 2 Exam.
Students who are not satisfied with their results may apply for re-examination. Students can apply directly to the council’s website for a review of their results. For re-examination both 1000th and 12th classes will have to pay 1000 per subject.
It is to be noted that the ICSE Semester 1 examination was held between 29th November to 16th December while the ISC examination was conducted between 22nd November to 20th December.
