ICSE ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: ICSE, ISC Result 2022: Mobile Check by SMS

ISC on 09248082883 to get the result of ISC Semester 1 2021-2022 on your mobile SMS

Check ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021 with these steps

Step 1: Visit official website results.cisce.org to check 10th, 12th results.

Step 2: Go to the website and select the course.

Step 3: Now UID and index no. To render.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Step 6: Print it out for the future.

Students appearing for the examination will be given a computer generated mark sheet. This marksheet will only show the marks obtained by the students in each subject or the paper taken for the Semester 1 examination. The overall result is not a Pass Certificate Award or a Pass Certificate Award or will be reported only after the completion of the Compartment Semester 2 Exam.

Students who are not satisfied with their results may apply for re-examination. Students can apply directly to the council’s website for a review of their results. For re-examination both 1000th and 12th classes will have to pay 1000 per subject.

It is to be noted that the ICSE Semester 1 examination was held between 29th November to 16th December while the ISC examination was conducted between 22nd November to 20th December.