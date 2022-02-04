icse isc semester 1 results 2022: icse, isc semester 1 results 2021 announced: date and time announced, check for latest updates

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the date and time for announcing the results of ICSE and ISC Semester-1 Exam 2022. CISCI Class 10th, 12th results will be published on 7th February 2022 on the official website cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Students will be able to check on the official website after 10 a.m. Schools can check the results using the headmaster’s login ID and password. Alternatively, you can view the results via MMS.The Board will not issue any hard copy of the result of Semester 1 examination. However, online results will be made available to schools in transcript and table format. The notice issued by the CISCE states that computerized marks will be issued to the students appearing for the examination. This marksheet will only show the marks obtained by the students in each subject or the paper taken for the Semester 1 examination. “Overall results are not a Pass Certificate Award or a Pass Certificate Award or will be reported only after the completion of the Compartment Semester 2 exam,” it said.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022: Here’s how to check results online

Step 1: Visit the official website cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘ICSE / ISC results 2022’ (after the results are announced).

Step 3: Now enter your class, unique ID, index number and code and click submit.

Step 4: Your ‘ICSE ISC Term 1 Result 2022’ will open on the screen.

Step 5: You can download it after checking it out and take the printout and keep it with you.

Semester 2 exams will be held in March-April 2022

Students can apply directly to the council’s website for a review of their results. For re-examination both 10th and 12th classes will have to pay 1000 per subject. The ICSE and ISC semester will be on March 2-April 2022. CISCE will also release the date of ICSE ISC Semester 2 after its Semester-1 results on its official website.

This year the council conducted board exams in semester form due to corona virus (COVID 19). Students were given question papers and answer sheets to solve the question papers. Candidates only wanted to write on these booklets and submit it to the supervisor at the end of the examination. The ICSE Semester 1 exams were held from November 29 to December 16, while the ISC exams were held from November 22 to December 20.