ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022 published on cisce.org, check details

ICSE and ISC Semester 2 exams will start from April 25. The ICSE Semester 2 exams will continue till May 20, while the ISC exams will end on June 6. Class 10 exams will start every day at 11 am and have a duration of 1 hour 30 minutes, while 12th class exams will start at 2 pm and have a duration of 1 hour 30 minutes. In addition to the time mentioned in the schedule, 10 minutes will be given for reading the question paper to solve the paper.
Learn how to download ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet
First visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. Click on the Semester 2 Time Table link on the home page. A new PDF file will open on the screen where candidates can check the complete date sheet. Download it and keep the printout copy with you for further reference.
Class 10th Date Sheet (ICSE 10th Semester 2 Datesheet 2022)
25 April 2022 – English Language – English Paper I
26 April 2022 – Literature in English
28 April 2022 – History and Civics
April 29, 2022 – Environmental Science
May 3, 2022 – Mathematics
May 5, 2022 – Geography
May 6, 2022 – Hindi
May 10, 2022 – Physics – Science Paper 1
May 12, 2022 – Second language, modern foreign language
May 13, 2022 – Chemistry
May 16, 2022 – Biology
May 18, 2022 – Group III selectors
May 19, 2022 – Economics, Group 2 Optional
May 20, 2022 – Commercial Studies
Class 12th Date Sheet (ISC 12th Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022)
April 25, 2022 – English Paper 2
April 26, 2022 – English Paper 1
April 28, 2022 – Chemistry
April 30, 2022 – Alternative English, Hospitality Management, Hindustani Music etc.
May 2, 2022 – Physics
May 4, 2022 – Indian language, modern foreign language, classical language
5 May 2022 – Geography, Geometric and Mechanical Drawing, Electrical and Electronics
May 6, 2022 – Commerce
May 7, 2022 – Mass Media and Communication
May 9, 2022 – Mathematics
May 11, 2022 – Biology
13 May 2022 – Biotechnology Paper 1, Environmental Science
May 14, 2022 – Home Science
May 17, 2022 – Economics
20 May 2022 – Accounts
May 23, 2022 – History
May 25, 2022 – Sociology
May 27, 2022 – Political Science
May 30, 2022 – History
June 1, 2022 – Psychology
June 3, 2022 – Physical Education
June 4, 2022 – Legal study
June 6, 2022 – Business Studies
