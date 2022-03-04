ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022 published on cisce.org, check details

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the date and timetable for Class 10 (ICSE) and 12th (ISC) Semester 2 Examination 2022. Both ICSE and ISC Semester 2 exams will start from April 25. Students can check and download their detailed schedule and timetable by visiting CISCE’s official website at cisce.org. Can see. The datesheets of ICSE and ISC Semester 2 can be checked below.ICSE and ISC Semester 2 exams will start from April 25. The ICSE Semester 2 exams will continue till May 20, while the ISC exams will end on June 6. Class 10 exams will start every day at 11 am and have a duration of 1 hour 30 minutes, while 12th class exams will start at 2 pm and have a duration of 1 hour 30 minutes. In addition to the time mentioned in the schedule, 10 minutes will be given for reading the question paper to solve the paper.

Learn how to download ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet

First visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. Click on the Semester 2 Time Table link on the home page. A new PDF file will open on the screen where candidates can check the complete date sheet. Download it and keep the printout copy with you for further reference.

Class 10th Date Sheet (ICSE 10th Semester 2 Datesheet 2022)

25 April 2022 – English Language – English Paper I

26 April 2022 – Literature in English

28 April 2022 – History and Civics

April 29, 2022 – Environmental Science

May 3, 2022 – Mathematics

May 5, 2022 – Geography

May 6, 2022 – Hindi

May 10, 2022 – Physics – Science Paper 1

May 12, 2022 – Second language, modern foreign language

May 13, 2022 – Chemistry

May 16, 2022 – Biology

May 18, 2022 – Group III selectors

May 19, 2022 – Economics, Group 2 Optional

May 20, 2022 – Commercial Studies

Class 12th Date Sheet (ISC 12th Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022)

April 25, 2022 – English Paper 2

April 26, 2022 – English Paper 1

April 28, 2022 – Chemistry

April 30, 2022 – Alternative English, Hospitality Management, Hindustani Music etc.

May 2, 2022 – Physics

May 4, 2022 – Indian language, modern foreign language, classical language

5 May 2022 – Geography, Geometric and Mechanical Drawing, Electrical and Electronics

May 6, 2022 – Commerce

May 7, 2022 – Mass Media and Communication

May 9, 2022 – Mathematics

May 11, 2022 – Biology

13 May 2022 – Biotechnology Paper 1, Environmental Science

May 14, 2022 – Home Science

May 17, 2022 – Economics

20 May 2022 – Accounts

May 23, 2022 – History

May 25, 2022 – Sociology

May 27, 2022 – Political Science

May 30, 2022 – History

June 1, 2022 – Psychology

June 3, 2022 – Physical Education

June 4, 2022 – Legal study

June 6, 2022 – Business Studies