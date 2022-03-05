ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Schedule 2022 New: Revised Schedule for Class 10th, 12th has been released, check here – cisce Revised icse, isc semester 2 Time Table 2022 Date Sheet has been released on cisce.org
Both ICSE and ISC Semester 2 exams will start from April 25. The ICSE Semester 2 exams will now be held till 23rd, while the ISC exams will end on 6th June. Class 10 exams will start every day at 11 am and have a duration of 1 hour 30 minutes, while 12th class exams will start at 2 pm and have a duration of 1 hour 30 minutes. In addition to the time mentioned in the schedule, 10 minutes will be given for reading the question paper to solve the paper.
First visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. Click on the Semester 2 Time Table link on the home page. A new PDF file will open on the screen where candidates can check the complete date sheet. Download it and keep the printout copy with you for further reference.
Class 10th Date Sheet (ICSE 10th Semester 2 Datesheet 2022)
April 25, 2022 – English Language – English Paper-1
26 April 2022 – Literature in English – English Paper-2
28 April 2022 – History and Civics
April 29, 2022 – Environmental Science
May 2, 2022 – Mathematics
May 4, 2022 – Geography
May 6, 2022 – Hindi
May 9, 2022 – Physics – Science Paper 1
11 May 2022 – Second language and modern foreign language
13 May 2022 – Chemistry – Science Paper 2
May 17, 2022 – Biology Paper-3
May 19, 2022 – Group III selectors
20 May 2022 – Economics, Group 2 optional, Sanskrit or French
May 23, 2022 – Commercial Studies
Class 12th Date Sheet (ISC 12th Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022)
April 25, 2022 – English Paper 2
April 26, 2022 – English Paper 1
April 28, 2022 – Chemistry
April 30, 2022 – Alternative English, Hospitality Management, Hindustani Music etc.
May 2, 2022 – Physics
May 4, 2022 – Indian language, modern foreign language, classical language
5 May 2022 – Geography, Geometric and Mechanical Drawing, Electrical and Electronics
May 6, 2022 – Commerce
May 7, 2022 – Mass Media and Communication
May 9, 2022 – Mathematics
May 11, 2022 – Biology – Paper 2 (Theory)
13 May 2022 – Biotechnology Paper 1, Environmental Science
May 14, 2022 – Home Science
May 17, 2022 – Economics
20 May 2022 – Accounts
May 23, 2022 – History
May 25, 2022 – Sociology
May 27, 2022 – Political Science
May 30, 2022 – Computer Science
June 1, 2022 – Psychology
June 3, 2022 – Physical Education
June 4, 2022 – Legal study
June 6, 2022 – Business Studies
