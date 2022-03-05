Education

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Schedule 2022 New: Revised Schedule for Class 10th, 12th has been released, check here – cisce Revised icse, isc semester 2 Time Table 2022 Date Sheet has been released on cisce.org

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Schedule 2022 New: Revised Schedule for Class 10th, 12th has been released, check here – cisce Revised icse, isc semester 2 Time Table 2022 Date Sheet has been released on cisce.org
Written by admin
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Schedule 2022 New: Revised Schedule for Class 10th, 12th has been released, check here – cisce Revised icse, isc semester 2 Time Table 2022 Date Sheet has been released on cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Schedule 2022 New: Revised Schedule for Class 10th, 12th has been released, check here – cisce Revised icse, isc semester 2 Time Table 2022 Date Sheet has been released on cisce.org

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the schedule for Class 10 (ICSE) and 12th (ISC) Semester 2 examinations 2022. CISCE has published the revised schedule of ICSE and ISC Semester 2 on 04 March on their official website cisce.org. Students can check their datesheet by visiting the official website or by following the direct link given below.

Both ICSE and ISC Semester 2 exams will start from April 25. The ICSE Semester 2 exams will now be held till 23rd, while the ISC exams will end on 6th June. Class 10 exams will start every day at 11 am and have a duration of 1 hour 30 minutes, while 12th class exams will start at 2 pm and have a duration of 1 hour 30 minutes. In addition to the time mentioned in the schedule, 10 minutes will be given for reading the question paper to solve the paper.

Learn how to download ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet
First visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. Click on the Semester 2 Time Table link on the home page. A new PDF file will open on the screen where candidates can check the complete date sheet. Download it and keep the printout copy with you for further reference.

Class 10th Date Sheet (ICSE 10th Semester 2 Datesheet 2022)
April 25, 2022 – English Language – English Paper-1
26 April 2022 – Literature in English – English Paper-2
28 April 2022 – History and Civics
April 29, 2022 – Environmental Science
May 2, 2022 – Mathematics
May 4, 2022 – Geography
May 6, 2022 – Hindi
May 9, 2022 – Physics – Science Paper 1
11 May 2022 – Second language and modern foreign language
13 May 2022 – Chemistry – Science Paper 2
May 17, 2022 – Biology Paper-3
May 19, 2022 – Group III selectors
20 May 2022 – Economics, Group 2 optional, Sanskrit or French
May 23, 2022 – Commercial Studies

READ Also  Check Expected Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST)

Class 12th Date Sheet (ISC 12th Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022)
April 25, 2022 – English Paper 2
April 26, 2022 – English Paper 1
April 28, 2022 – Chemistry
April 30, 2022 – Alternative English, Hospitality Management, Hindustani Music etc.
May 2, 2022 – Physics
May 4, 2022 – Indian language, modern foreign language, classical language
5 May 2022 – Geography, Geometric and Mechanical Drawing, Electrical and Electronics
May 6, 2022 – Commerce
May 7, 2022 – Mass Media and Communication
May 9, 2022 – Mathematics
May 11, 2022 – Biology – Paper 2 (Theory)
13 May 2022 – Biotechnology Paper 1, Environmental Science
May 14, 2022 – Home Science
May 17, 2022 – Economics
20 May 2022 – Accounts
May 23, 2022 – History
May 25, 2022 – Sociology
May 27, 2022 – Political Science
May 30, 2022 – Computer Science
June 1, 2022 – Psychology
June 3, 2022 – Physical Education
June 4, 2022 – Legal study
June 6, 2022 – Business Studies

CISCE Revised ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Schedule at 2022

Top 10 most difficult exams: These are the most difficult exams in the world. NBT life

#ICSE #ISC #Semester #Schedule #Revised #Schedule #Class #10th #12th #released #check #cisce #Revised #icse #isc #semester #Time #Table #Date #Sheet #released #cisceorg

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  PGIMER DEO Result 2021 Out for Data Entry Operator Post @pgimer.edu.in, Download PDF

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment