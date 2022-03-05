ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Schedule 2022 New: Revised Schedule for Class 10th, 12th has been released, check here – cisce Revised icse, isc semester 2 Time Table 2022 Date Sheet has been released on cisce.org

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the schedule for Class 10 (ICSE) and 12th (ISC) Semester 2 examinations 2022. CISCE has published the revised schedule of ICSE and ISC Semester 2 on 04 March on their official website cisce.org. Students can check their datesheet by visiting the official website or by following the direct link given below.Both ICSE and ISC Semester 2 exams will start from April 25. The ICSE Semester 2 exams will now be held till 23rd, while the ISC exams will end on 6th June. Class 10 exams will start every day at 11 am and have a duration of 1 hour 30 minutes, while 12th class exams will start at 2 pm and have a duration of 1 hour 30 minutes. In addition to the time mentioned in the schedule, 10 minutes will be given for reading the question paper to solve the paper.

Learn how to download ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Date Sheet

First visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. Click on the Semester 2 Time Table link on the home page. A new PDF file will open on the screen where candidates can check the complete date sheet. Download it and keep the printout copy with you for further reference.

Class 10th Date Sheet (ICSE 10th Semester 2 Datesheet 2022)

April 25, 2022 – English Language – English Paper-1

26 April 2022 – Literature in English – English Paper-2

28 April 2022 – History and Civics

April 29, 2022 – Environmental Science

May 2, 2022 – Mathematics

May 4, 2022 – Geography

May 6, 2022 – Hindi

May 9, 2022 – Physics – Science Paper 1

11 May 2022 – Second language and modern foreign language

13 May 2022 – Chemistry – Science Paper 2

May 17, 2022 – Biology Paper-3

May 19, 2022 – Group III selectors

20 May 2022 – Economics, Group 2 optional, Sanskrit or French

May 23, 2022 – Commercial Studies

Class 12th Date Sheet (ISC 12th Semester 2 Date Sheet 2022)

April 25, 2022 – English Paper 2

April 26, 2022 – English Paper 1

April 28, 2022 – Chemistry

April 30, 2022 – Alternative English, Hospitality Management, Hindustani Music etc.

May 2, 2022 – Physics

May 4, 2022 – Indian language, modern foreign language, classical language

5 May 2022 – Geography, Geometric and Mechanical Drawing, Electrical and Electronics

May 6, 2022 – Commerce

May 7, 2022 – Mass Media and Communication

May 9, 2022 – Mathematics

May 11, 2022 – Biology – Paper 2 (Theory)

13 May 2022 – Biotechnology Paper 1, Environmental Science

May 14, 2022 – Home Science

May 17, 2022 – Economics

20 May 2022 – Accounts

May 23, 2022 – History

May 25, 2022 – Sociology

May 27, 2022 – Political Science

May 30, 2022 – Computer Science

June 1, 2022 – Psychology

June 3, 2022 – Physical Education

June 4, 2022 – Legal study

June 6, 2022 – Business Studies

