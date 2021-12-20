icsi cs Admission Card: ICSI CS Admission Card 2021: CS Foundation Admission Card issued on icsi.edu, find out when the exam is? – icsi cs Admit Card 2021 released on icsi.edu, live link and exam date here

Highlights ICSI CS Admission Card issued.

The foundation course exam will be held in January 2022.

Learn how to download tickets.

ICSI CS Admission Card 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued admission papers for the CS Foundation Examination for the December 2021 session. Students who are appearing for this exam (ICSI CS Foundation exam 2021) can download their admission card (ICSI CS Admit Card 2021) by visiting the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.



The ICSI CS Foundation Exam will be conducted on 3rd and 4th January through Computer Based Exam (CBE) Remote Procturing anywhere. This examination will be conducted in four batches daily. To download the admission card, students have to enter their application number and date of birth. How to download CS Admission Card can be seen below.

ICSI CS Admission Card 2021: Here’s how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu or smash.icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘E-Admission Card for CS Foundation Program December 2021 Exam’ in the New Work section on this page.

Step 4: You will be taken to the login page.

Step 5: Now log in by entering the required details like application number and date of birth.

Step 6: ICSI CS Admit Card will open on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print it out and keep it with you for future reference.

Do these things after downloading the ticket

Students are advised to take all the details mentioned on the admission card such as the name, photo, registration number, date and time of the examination on the admission card. Candidates will also be given details about the instructions given to them. Candidates can contact us on 0120-452200 if they have any queries. Also, in case of technical questions, candidates can contact the helpline number -9513850031.

ICSI CS Admission Card 2021 Download Link

Exam link and admission ticket instructions