ICSI CS December Result 2021: Result of ICSI CS December 2021, date and time of day expired – icsi cs December Result 2021 date and date of next exam is announced on icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the official date and time for the release of ICSE CS December 2021 results. Candidates appearing for the Vocational and Executive course examinations in December 2021 will soon be able to view their results (ICSI CS December Results 2021) by visiting the official ICSI website, ICSI.edu.As per the notification issued by ICSI, the result of CS December 2021 exam will be announced on 25th February. The results of the Professional Program Course will be released after 11 a.m. The results of the executive program course will be announced after 2 p.m. The results of both new and old courses will be announced by ICSI on the same day. Once the CS results are announced, candidates will be able to check their subject based marks on the official website. Please read the instructions carefully by clicking on this link for more details.

A hard copy of the mark sheet will be sent home

The official notice states that after the results are declared, the details of marks along with the professional program (old and new letters) results will be sent to the registered address of the candidates. At the same time, candidates are advised to email [email protected] if hard copy is not received within 30 days from the announcement of results.

Learn how to check results

First, visit ICSI’s official website icsi.edu. Once the results are available, click on the ‘ICSI CS December Result 2021’ link available on the homepage. Now you need to fill in the required details, log in and click on submit. Your result will open on the screen. Check the result and print it out and keep it with you for further reference.

Date of ICSI CS 2022 Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has also announced the date of the 2022 exam. Executive events and business events will be held from 01 June to 10 June 2022. The exam will be conducted online. The online registration process will start from February 26, 2022.