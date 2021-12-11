icsi cs: ICSI CS Admission Card 2021: Admission card issued on icsi.edu, how to download, find out when CS exam is? – icsi cs admit card 2021 issued on icsi.edu, direct link here, check exam date

Date of ICSI CS Admission Card 2021 Exam: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued ICSI CS Admit Card 2021. Candidates appearing for the CS Executive and Professional Program exams can download their ICSI CS Admit Card from ICSI’s official website icsi.edu. Candidates should enter their 17 digit registration number to download the admission card.



The CS Executive and Professional Program examinations for the December 2021 session will be conducted by ICSI from December 21 to December 30, 2021. The organization has issued an official notification informing the candidates that no candidate’s admission card will be sent by post. The method of downloading the ticket is given below.

ICSI CS Admission Card 2021: How to Download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘E-Admission Card for CS Executive and Professional Program (Old and New Course) December, 2021 Exam’ in the New What section on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your 17 digit registration number.

Step 4: ICSI CS Admit Card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and make a print out and keep it with you for future reference.

Remember this with the admission card

Candidates have to download the self-declaration certificate along with the admission card. Carefully fill out the self declaration form and submit it to the superintendent of the examination center on the first day of the examination.

