Education

ICSI CS Result 2021: Vocational Exam Results Announced, check out this direct link – Learn how to check icsi cs Result 2021 for Executive Vocational Courses published on icsi.edu

29 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
ICSI CS Result 2021: Vocational Exam Results Announced, check out this direct link – Learn how to check icsi cs Result 2021 for Executive Vocational Courses published on icsi.edu
Written by admin
ICSI CS Result 2021: Vocational Exam Results Announced, check out this direct link – Learn how to check icsi cs Result 2021 for Executive Vocational Courses published on icsi.edu

ICSI CS Result 2021: Vocational Exam Results Announced, check out this direct link – Learn how to check icsi cs Result 2021 for Executive Vocational Courses published on icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results of the Professional Examination (ICSI CS Professional Result 2021). The result of CS Professional Exam (ICSI CS Result 2021) has been announced on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates can view their results only by visiting this website. Candidates will have to submit their roll number and registration number to check their result. In the professional examination, Shruti Nagar topped the list, followed by Hari Haran at second and Jyoti Ashok Kumar Sah at third.

At the same time, the results of the CS Executive Exam will be announced at 2 p.m. The results of the executive examination can also be checked by visiting the official website.

Check out ICSI CS Result 2021 from this direct link

Candidates can view their results by clicking on the direct link given below.

Direct link to ICSI CS Professional Result 2021

See the results of ICSI CS December 2021 with these steps

Step 1: First go to the official website icsi.edu.
Step 2: Click here to view results Click on this link and download the e-mark sheet provided on the website.
Step 3: Now choose your course, submit your roll number and registration number.
Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen.
Step 5: Check it now and print it out for future reference.

READ Also  NHM Recruitment 2022: NHM Vacancies by 2022

As per the instructions of ICSI, the result-cum-marksheet of Professional Program (old and new syllabus) examination will also be sent to the candidates at their registered address. If no candidate receives a direct copy of the result-cum-mark sheet within 30 days from the announcement of the result, such candidates can contact the institute at [email protected]

ICSI has already announced the dates for the next CS Executive and CS Professional exams. The ICSI CS Professional and Executive exams will be held from June 1 to June 10, with online application starting from February 26.

#ICSI #Result #Vocational #Exam #Results #Announced #check #direct #link #Learn #check #icsi #Result #Executive #Vocational #Courses #published #icsiedu

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Application Form Released For ICAR AIEEA 2021

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment