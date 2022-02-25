ICSI CS Result 2021: Vocational Exam Results Announced, check out this direct link – Learn how to check icsi cs Result 2021 for Executive Vocational Courses published on icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results of the Professional Examination (ICSI CS Professional Result 2021). The result of CS Professional Exam (ICSI CS Result 2021) has been announced on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates can view their results only by visiting this website. Candidates will have to submit their roll number and registration number to check their result. In the professional examination, Shruti Nagar topped the list, followed by Hari Haran at second and Jyoti Ashok Kumar Sah at third.At the same time, the results of the CS Executive Exam will be announced at 2 p.m. The results of the executive examination can also be checked by visiting the official website.

Check out ICSI CS Result 2021 from this direct link



Candidates can view their results by clicking on the direct link given below.

Direct link to ICSI CS Professional Result 2021

See the results of ICSI CS December 2021 with these steps



Step 1: First go to the official website icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click here to view results Click on this link and download the e-mark sheet provided on the website.

Step 3: Now choose your course, submit your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check it now and print it out for future reference.

As per the instructions of ICSI, the result-cum-marksheet of Professional Program (old and new syllabus) examination will also be sent to the candidates at their registered address. If no candidate receives a direct copy of the result-cum-mark sheet within 30 days from the announcement of the result, such candidates can contact the institute at [email protected]

ICSI has already announced the dates for the next CS Executive and CS Professional exams. The ICSI CS Professional and Executive exams will be held from June 1 to June 10, with online application starting from February 26.