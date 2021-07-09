ICSI CSEET 2021test for July session tomorrow guideline released

ICSI CSEET 2021: ICSI has released the necessary guidelines for the candidates who are going to appear in the examination on 9th July 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET 2021: The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) for July session will be conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on 10 July 2021. The exam will be conducted in online remote proctored RMP mode. Important notice related to the examination has been issued on 9th July 2021 on the official website of ICSI. This notice also contains important guidelines for the candidates appearing in the examination. Detail information candidates can check by visiting the official website. Also from there you have been asked to download the admit card.

You have to login 30 minutes before the exam

The notice released on the official website of ICSI states that the batch time, user ID and password of CSEET to be held on 10 July 2021 will be intimated to the candidates separately through email/SMS. Candidates are instructed to login 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Candidates are asked to appear in the examination using their credentials sent through email id or SMS. Candidates should make sure to download their admit card along with the instructions by visiting the website of the institute.

Candidates should avoid using unfair means

ICSI advises the candidates to read the guidelines carefully before appearing in the examination. The notice further states that the candidates will be monitored during the entire examination. The candidate’s examination will be canceled if he/she is found resorting to any kind of unfair means. All the candidates are advised to download the Mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance.

Admit card available from 30th June on icsi.edu

ICSI had released the CSEET 2021 admit card for this exam on its official website, icsi.edu on June 30 itself. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their admit card, they should visit the website and download their admit card soon.

