icsi.edu: ICSI CS Results 2021: Learn how to check the results of company secretaries, ICSI provided this information – icsi cs Results 2021 will be announced on icsi.edu, here are the steps to check

Highlights ICSI CS Entrance Exam Result 2021 Coming Soon.

You can check on icsi.edu.

ICSI has provided the required information.

ICSI CS Results 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the CS Foundation, Executive and Vocational Examination (ICSI CS Results 2021) for the June 2021 session. Candidates appearing for these exams will soon be able to check their results by visiting the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu.



ICSI recently announced through its Twitter account that it will soon announce the results of the company secretary exam to be held in August. The ICSI CS exam was held on 13th August and 14th August at various examination centers across the country.

The CS Foundation exam was conducted remotely from both Proct Mode and Computer-Based Examination (CBE) examination centers. Examination centers were set up in 61 cities across the country for students who do not have access to laptops or desktops or have problems with software or networks.

Also read: Rajasthan BSTC Admission Card 2021 issued, download link is here, see exam sample

ICSI CS Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Visit the official website icsi.edu after the results are announced.

On the main page, a link to the CS Foundation, Executive and Vocational Exam Results 2021 will be activated.

After clicking on the results link, a new page will open.

Here you have to enter your registration number and captcha code and click submit.

Your result will open on the screen, you can check it.

Download the result and take a printout and keep it with you.

Also read: Schools reopen: When will schools and colleges in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states reopen? Here is the update

ICSI CS results will be announced in 2021

