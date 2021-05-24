ICSIL Delhi Recruitment 2021 for 111 Safaiwala, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts, Apply Online @icsil.in





ICSIL is hiring for 111 Nursing Officer/Workers Nurse, Technician, Driver, Supervisor, IT Assistant, {Photograph}, Pharmacist, Laboratory Attendant, Ward Boy, Safaiwala, Supervisor and DEO Posts, Apply on icsil.in.

ICSIL Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification: Clever Communication Techniques India Ltd. (ICSIL), Delhi has printed notificationS for the submit of Nursing Officer/Workers Nurse, Technician Grade 2 (OT Technician), Technician Grade 2 (Radiographer Technician, Technician Grade 2 (Lab Technician), Driver, Supervisor (Declare), IT Assistant, Photographer, Pharmacist, Laboratory Attendant, Ward Boy, Safaiwala, Supervisor and Knowledge Entry Operator on contract foundation.

and eligible candidates can apply for Clever Communication Techniques India Ltd. Recruitment 2021 by way of on-line mode from 27 Could and 28 Could 2021.

Necessary Dates

Begin of on-line submission of Purposes: 27 Could 2021 from 12 Midday

Deadline for Online Registration of Software: 28 Could 2021 until 12 Midday

ICSIL Emptiness Particulars

Complete Posts – 111

Nursing Officer/Workers Nurse – 50

Technician Grade 2 (OT Technician) – 12

Technician Grade 2 (Radiographer Technician – 06

Technician Grade 2 (Lab Technician) – 08

Driver – 03

Supervisor (Declare) – 11

IT Assistant – 11

Photographer – 02

Pharmacist – 01

Laboratory Attendant – 01

Ward Boy – 01

Safaiwala – 01

Supervisor – 01

Knowledge Entry Operator (DEO) – 03

Eligibility Standards for ICSIL Safaiwala, DEO, Ward Boy and Other Posts

Instructional Qualification and Age Restrict:

Nursing Officer/Workers Nurse – Diploma Basic Nursing and Midwifery Or “A” Grade Certificates in Nursing from a

acknowledged establishment underneath Nursing Council of India. Registered Nurse underneath Nursing Council of India and submit qualification expertise of no less than 5 years from a NABH accredited Hospital of minimal 200 beds/ labored both on common/contract/outsource foundation in any Nationwide Well being Scheme/hospital underneath Well being and Household Welfare

GNCTD/ in any tremendous specialty autonomous hospital/group comparable to ONGC/HLL/BHEL and so on. Or equal as Nursing Officer. OR Bachelor in Nursing Sciences or submit fundamental Nursing course acknowledged establishment underneath the Nursing Council of India. Registered Nurse underneath Nursing Council of India and submit qualification expertise of no less than 2 years from a NABH accredited Hospital of minimal 200 beds /labored both on common/contract/outsource foundation in any Nationwide Well being Scheme/hospital underneath Well being and Household Welfare GNCTD in any tremendous specialty autonomous hospital/group comparable to ONGC/HLL/BHEL and so on. Or equal as Nursing Officer.

establishment/Board. Operation Room Assistant Course/CSSD Course/Perfusionist Course from a

acknowledged establishment. 05 Years expertise OR B. Sc. From acknowledged college.02 years expertise in a related area

Safaiwala – Capacity to learn & write Hindi or any regional language and 1 12 months expertise

Knowledge Entry Operator (DEO) – Graduate with proficiency in pc & 3 months pc course

For different posts and extra particulars on eligibility verify detailed notification

The right way to Apply ICSIL Recruitment 2021 ?

and eligible candidates can apply by way of on-line ICSIL official web site www.icsil.in (underneath Profession part) inside a window time slot between 12:00 PM on 27 Could 2021and 28 Could 2021 12 PM.

