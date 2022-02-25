Icy mix creates dangerous conditions on roads in New York, New Jersey



MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) — A messy winter storm is pelting sleet and freezing rain across our area.

The storm quickly turned roads into ice rinks.

There is a winter weather advisory for all counties in New Jersey.

Many schools are delayed Friday morning.

Crews were out in New Jersey early treating the slick roadways.

“There is also a real danger from the storm to be expected from ice that could impact all of Central and Northern Jersey, much more so than South Jersey, before the precipitation turns to rain later on Friday,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.

Meantime, in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul warned residents not to be complacent.

“The vast majority of the state is going to be impacted by this,” she said. “Again, don’t be lulled by the lack of snow now, it’s going to come very quickly.”

Governor Hochul urged people to take advantage of a remote work option Friday so that they can say off the roads to help crews keep the roads clear.

In New York City, Alternate Side Parking Regulations are suspended for Friday to facilitate winter weather operations.

Payment at parking meters will remain in effect throughout the city.

