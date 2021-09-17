Ida Knudel, ‘Angel’ for Soviet Jews trying to flee, 90. dies on
Ida Nudel, who embodied the Jews’ Cold War struggle to immigrate from the Soviet Union to Israel, died on Tuesday in Israel, where she had lived since 1987. She was 90 years old.
Her death was announced by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who said in a statement that Ms Nudel was “an example of Jewish heroism to all of us” who embodied “the yearning for Zion” at any cost.
Ms Knudel, an economist, known as the “Guardian Angel” for spearheading a one-woman campaign to maintain communication and monitor the condition of her fellow “Prisoner of Zion” – Soviet Jew , informally known as refusionic, who, like him, were imprisoned or persecuted for asking permission to emigrate. He was deported to Siberia in 1978 after he hoisted a banner from his Moscow apartment that read, “KGB, Give Me My Visa to Israel.”
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, whose father, President Chaim Herzog, congratulated Nudel when she arrived in Israel to welcome a hero in 1987, said in a tribute to her on Twitter, “Remembering the stories of prisoners and It is important to remember them. Of Zion who changed the world with spirit and bravery. “
Ms Knudel won her 16-year battle against the Soviet bureaucracy when Communist Party general secretary Mikhail S. Gorbachev relented. His decision came after well-publicized visits by actress Jane Fonda with Ms Knudel – Ms Fonda said they had provided “a spell of protection” – and a more subtle diplomatic appeal by the United States Secretary of State, George Schultz. .
Mr Gorbachev was also incensed by American industrialist Armand Hammer, who said Mr Gorbachev had asked him if he would help pull Moscow out of its decade-long war in Afghanistan.
“If you promise me one thing I will do – give me Ida,” said Mr. Hammer as he told Mr. Gorbachev. Mr. Hammer flew Ms. Nudel to Israel on his private jetliner.
His autobiography, “A Hand in the Darkness”, was published in English in 1990. Three years earlier his story inspired “Farewell Moscow,” an Italian film starring Liv Ullman.
Ida Yakovlevna Knudel was born on April 27, 1931, near the Crimea, to Yakov and Shadow (Filanovsky) Knudel. He described his parents as non-religious idealistic communists.
She was raised by her maternal grandparents on a collective farm till she was 3 years old. Her father was killed fighting German troops near Stalingrad in World War II when she was 10 years old.
After graduating from the Moscow Institute of Engineering and Economics in 1954, Ms. Knudel worked for a construction company and later as an accountant for the Moscow Microbiological Institution.
Inspired by Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War in 1967 and the attempt by a group of Soviet Jews to command a small plane at Leningrad airport and fly it to Israel (she spoke about the episode on a radio) Heard which he had received as a birthday present from his sister, Ilena), he, his sister, his brother-in-law and his nephew applied for visas and began learning Hebrew.
Ms Knudel was accused of “malicious felony” for her protests in the late 1970s, being fired as a threat to Soviet security and deported to Siberia, where she worked as a night watchman at a truck depot. Worked for about four years.
“Without prison,” he wrote to his sister, “I would not have freedom.”
When his exile ended, he was not allowed to return to Moscow. She settled in the relatively remote town of Bender in Moldova.
Ms. Nudel was in her mid-50s when she joined her sister in Israel; Elena’s family was granted an exit visa in 1972. She originally lived in a rural settlement, then moved to the city of Rehovot, about 18 miles south of Tel Aviv, to be closer to her sister. (Information about survivors was not immediately available.)
It was in Rehovot that Ms Knudel founded Mother to Mother, an organization to support single mothers who immigrated to Israel from the Soviet Union with their children.
Mrs Nudel strongly opposed Israel’s decision to withdraw from Gaza and, in fact, handed over internal control to the militant Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas. And it opposed visitation and other rights for Hamas and Hezbollah prisoners in Israel unless reciprocal rights were granted to captured Israeli soldiers.
When she was fired from her job in Moscow, Knudel was careful in court not to offend the Soviet Union when she described her attraction to Israel.
“I was born here and lived here for 40 years, and you cannot deprive me of my childhood, youth or adulthood,” she wrote about Russia in her memoirs. “But I am also part of another land, which is the dream of my people – an ancient, wise and fierce people with the fate of a martyr.”
She elaborated in 1987, when she first landed in Tel Aviv with her pet collie. “This is the moment for me,” she said. “This is the moment of my life. I am at home. I am on the land of my people. Now I am a completely free person among my people.”
