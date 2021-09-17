Ida Knudel, ‘Angel’ for Soviet Jews trying to flee, 90. dies on

Ida Nudel, who embodied the Jews’ Cold War struggle to immigrate from the Soviet Union to Israel, died on Tuesday in Israel, where she had lived since 1987. She was 90 years old.

Her death was announced by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who said in a statement that Ms Nudel was “an example of Jewish heroism to all of us” who embodied “the yearning for Zion” at any cost.

Ms Knudel, an economist, known as the “Guardian Angel” for spearheading a one-woman campaign to maintain communication and monitor the condition of her fellow “Prisoner of Zion” – Soviet Jew , informally known as refusionic, who, like him, were imprisoned or persecuted for asking permission to emigrate. He was deported to Siberia in 1978 after he hoisted a banner from his Moscow apartment that read, “KGB, Give Me My Visa to Israel.”

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, whose father, President Chaim Herzog, congratulated Nudel when she arrived in Israel to welcome a hero in 1987, said in a tribute to her on Twitter, “Remembering the stories of prisoners and It is important to remember them. Of Zion who changed the world with spirit and bravery. “