Idaho man recalls how 'evil' estranged wife, a former nurse, committed murder in doc: 'I felt disgusted'



An Idaho man is rethinking some of the most painful moments of his life in the hope that no one else will experience a similar tragedy.

Vernon Jensen reflects on a true-crime incident that changed his life forever for the detective discovery (ID) documentary “Evil Lives Here”, which explores how people across the country are committing heinous acts alongside sociopathic friends and family members. Crimes include interviews with loved ones, victims, investigators and others closely involved in the case.

“It’s been 23 years since everything happened,” Jensen told Gadget Clock Digital. “I didn’t really know if I’d see it again. But I wanted to share my side of the story. Things have been told over the years – different things. So I just wanted people to finally understand what happened and how things went down. . “

Jensen was studying to become a 20-year-old respiratory therapist when a registered nurse at the hospital where he worked befriended him. At the time, Jensen was separated from his wife. After sharing a long stay with Vicky, a divorced mother with a four-year-old son, Jensen decided to hire a seemingly friendly employee on a few casual dates.

“I loved Vicky,” the 51-year-old recalled. “She was funny. She seemed very friendly. I was attracted to her then. When she knew I was separated from my wife, she gave me a note saying I wanted to meet for drinks and talk. We hung up.” I did. But he was very positive with the bat. It is very clear that he wants more. “

Jensen admits he doesn’t take the relationship seriously. He was shocked when, after spending long weekends with friends, Vicky was able to call her home and talk to her mother. He later confessed to calling all Jensen in the phone book until he reached the right house. Shortly afterwards, she announced herself as Jensen’s girlfriend.

Not knowing how to handle the situation, Jensen immersed himself in his work. He landed at a full-time location in Twin Falls, about two hours from Boise. He said that Vicky had announced that he would go with her. And after the divorce from her first marriage was finalized in 1991, Vicky announced that the couple would marry – and they did.

After the pair said “I do”, Jensen claimed that Vicky had verbally and physically abused her.

“One thing that really made me realize that there was something wrong with her was when she brought home insulin to try to kill my first wife, the mother of my children, because she increased my child’s support a few years after she found out.” Got a different job, ‘Jensen claims.’ He talks about it and says, ‘I’ll kill that witch.’ I just thought it was. No one in their right mind will do such heinous deeds. But then one day, I saw insulin. I asked, ‘What are you doing?’ “I’m going to take care of it,” he said. That’s when I exploded. I grabbed the insulin and the syringes. I drove it and threw it somewhere in the dumpster. “

“I tried to convince myself that he was just overreacting,” he continued. “I thought I could control it, I could handle it. I told him if he tried to do it again, I’d call the police, and I wouldn’t go around here. I thought I’d go to the police anyway, but I told myself. , ‘What can they actually do?’ He did not commit any crime then, he just threatened.

“And when he brought the stuff home to do it, I threw it. I got stuck. But I really believed I could deal with it. And, to be honest, I was always afraid of getting revenge on him.” It was beautiful when he felt I had passed him. He could verbally abuse me physically and verbally. He would punch me, hit me, throw things at me. But I was raised not to hurt any woman. I refused to go through that. The line was because there was no going back. And I did not want to go back from my faith in Christ. “

Jensen claimed that Vicky’s attacks behind closed doors did not take long to get worse. Although he did not go to the police, he eventually left and began working extra shifts to pay for the divorce attorney. It was at this point that he began dating Aleta Diane Ray, who worked as a nurse’s assistant.

“I remember how incredibly kind and caring he was to his patients,” Jensen said. “She was never small or impatient with anyone, even if someone was really ugly to her. She always had a smile on her face. I fell in love with her smile. She had a very calm voice. She puts others before herself. It’s a breath of fresh air. There was a sigh. I just felt such a natural connection. And I recognized him as if we were relatives. He was the kindest, sweetest person I’ve ever met. I felt optimistic. “

As the relationship between Roy and Jensen blossomed, they moved into an apartment together with Roy’s daughter in 1999. It didn’t take Vicky long to find out. Jensen claimed that when Vicky started pushing the pair, he and Roy planned to get out of a different situation and start anew.

“We’re starting to see Vicky following us around,” Jensen said as she stopped crying. “I was going to send Diane somewhere 200 miles away so she could feel safe. I guess I didn’t act fast enough.”

Jensen and Roy’s plan together never succeeded.

On the morning of September 9, 1999, after Jensen left for work, Vicky and two other disguised collaborators fooled Reck into their home. There, 33-year-old Vicky was shot in the head with a lethal injection of methamphetamine and insulin. According to prosecutors, Vicky ignored Roy’s plea for mercy and then watched her suffer for about an hour. Witnesses to the crime were Roy’s 3-year-old daughter, who was alone with her dead mother.

Vicky hired her niece, then-14-year-old Autumn Pulse, and the teen’s ex-boyfriend, Matthew W. Pearson, 17, to help with the murder, according to reports.

“I felt an incredible amount of guilt,” Jensen recalled tearfully. “The way I dealt with it was with alcohol. I took a very self-destructive path. I should have known. And we were planning. I was looking for work somewhere outside the state to get out of the situation. I was. Angry. I knew it. Vicky has something to do with it. It made me sick. I felt so angry that I could probably break my oath to God. I think I could have strangled him. . “

It launched an investigation a few months before Vicky was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

“I just remember watching the interrogation clip. I feel annoyed,” Jensen said. “Vicky came in such a way that she was the smartest person in the room, she could run away with anything. She even seemed to be flirting with the guy who was trying to handcuff her. Sheer arrogance. But he was – evil.”

Vicky, then convicted of killing Roy in 1999, 39, has been named by prosecutors and judges as one of the most horrific murders in Twin Falls County. He was sentenced to life in prison. During sentencing, the judge described Vicky as the evil mastermind of a perverted and heinous crime. Paulson and Pearson were tried as adults. Vicky and Jensen’s divorce was finalized in 2001.

With the help of the documentary, Jensen reconnects with Jade Scotton, Ray’s daughter. Jensen said he considers his family and they talk often.

“I wanted him to know the story,” he said. “And she loved telling him about her mother and who she really was. Diane was a good person and she knew it. She would always have someone in her corner now.”

Jensen remarried in 2017. He noted that his church had helped him deal with the tragedy year after year. Despite the talk, Jensen admits he probably won’t watch the documentary. The memories are very painful.

“It’s been 23 years, but it’s still very hard to think about,” he said. “I am grateful that I spoke because it allowed me to think of Diane and remember who she was. These feelings were always genuine for her. Love will always be there. I hope those who are in the same situation move away before it’s too late and Dare to get help. “

‘Evil Lives Here’ airs on Sunday, April 10 at 9 p.m. The Associated Press contributed to this report.