Idaho Supreme Court blocks new abortion restriction law from going into effect

The Supreme Court of Idaho has temporarily blocked a new law in the state that would ban abortions six weeks after conception until they take effect later this month.

On Friday, the court issued an order approving a motion for reconsideration in response to a petition against the law, which is set to take effect on April 22. Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan signed 7

Oklahoma House is close to a complete abortion ban

Idaho became the first state in Texas to enact a law banning abortion after nearly six weeks of pregnancy when Republican Gov. Brad Little signed into law last month.

Like Texas law, the Idaho Bill enacts a ban allowing individuals to sue in state courts against such illegal abortions. The bill includes exceptions to rape, incest and medical emergencies.

Under the law, fathers, grandparents, siblings, aunts and uncles of a “prenatal child” are each allowed to sue the abortion provider for a minimum of $ 20,000 compensation within four years after the abortion. Rapists cannot sue under the law, but relatives of rapists can.

“I express my solidarity with all Idahons who want to save the lives of preterm infants,” Little Idaho wrote in a letter to Lieutenant Governor Janice McGechin, who is also president of the state Senate.

“While I support the pro-life policy in this Act, I fear that the fancy civil enforcement mechanism will in short prove to be both unconstitutional and unconstitutional,” Little added.

Proponents say the law is Idaho’s best chance to dramatically limit abortions in the state after years of trying. The state passed a six-week abortion ban law last year, but it needed a favorable federal court ruling in a similar case to take effect, and it didn’t happen.

Republicans in Idaho have a super majority in both the House and the Senate. The measure passed 28-6 in the Senate and 51-14 in the House without any democratic support. Three House Republicans voted against the system.

In at least 12 states, Republican lawmakers have enacted laws similar to the Texas Abortion Act.

John Brown of the Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this article.