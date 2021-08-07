Idaho Town Is Upended in Search for Missing Boy: ‘We Are All In’

For 10 days, the peaceful dormitory community of Fruitland, Idaho was overrun by drones, dog units and hordes of volunteers on foot, all scouring the city in a desperate effort to find a 5-year-old boy whose the family calls him Monkey.

Fruitland’s 12 police officers, aided by more than a dozen local agencies, the FBI, and state and county police, searched more than 3,000 acres of land, 200 homes and businesses, 200 garbage cans, a septic tank and 29 miles from the Snake River. bank bordering Idaho and Oregon looking for any sign of the missing child, Michael Joseph Vaughan.

Mayor Brian Howell said residents have “never seen anything like it” in Fruitland.

“It’s a pretty amazing little town,” Mr. Howell said. “Everyone is looking for him. He personally joined a search effort in the fields near Michael’s home in Fruitland, a town of 5,400 people about 50 miles northwest of Boise. The town, although non-agricultural itself, is surrounded by farmland, forming part of the largely rural Payette County.

But over 2,500 hours of research yielded very little, if any, developments.

Investigators are “working as hard right now as they were when he first went missing,” Mr. Howell said. “They literally neglect nothing. They drain the canals, they inspect the houses. They are doing all they can.