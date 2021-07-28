IDFC NFO Scheme minimum rs 5000 low investment to earn big money in long term

IDFC Mutual Fund is going to launch US Equity Fund of Fund on 29th July. You can earn a lot by investing a few thousand rupees in it. This is a great opportunity for those who earn more money in the long run.

New Delhi. If you want to earn big in the long term in the stock market and are looking for a new scheme, then from 29th July you have a great opportunity. Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) Mutual Fund is going to launch US Equity Fund of Fund (FoF) on 29th July. Through this you can invest your money in American stocks. This scheme will be open for investment till August 12. This is the FOF linked to the JP Morgan US Growth Fund. IDFC Mutual Fund has given this information on its website.

Read More: Good news for depositors, deposits up to 5 lakh in banks are completely safe

Minimum investment 5000 required

IDFC US Equity Fund of Fund is an open ended fund. If you want to invest a lump sum amount in this scheme, then you have to invest at least Rs 5000. Apart from this, if you want to do SIP, then you can start it from at least 1000 rupees monthly. For redemptions made within 1 year of investment, an exit load of 1% will have to be paid.

Best scheme for those who add to the wealth

This scheme of IDFC is better for those investors who want to increase their wealth by investing money over a long period. Also, investors whose focus is on diversifying their portfolio by investing in foreign stocks. This fund mainly invests in overseas funds, so one can get the benefit of growth in foreign stocks. The fund has a good track record. The top holding companies of IDFC Mutual Fund include names like Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon.

What is NFO

Whenever an asset management company launches a new fund, it is open only for a few days. Its purpose is to buy shares for the fund portfolio. That’s why money is raised through it. In a way, money is raised to start a new fund. This whole process is called New Fund Offer (NFO). It is similar to an IPO but not an IPO.

Read More: Salary class people save tax like this, here are 5 ways