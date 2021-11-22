ielts exam: Learn simple tips on how to get high marks in all sections of ielts exam – ielts exam tips and techniques in hindi

Highlights IELTS exam is required to study abroad

Time management is of utmost importance for IELTS

Learn simple tips for exams here

Tips for IELTS Exam Preparation: If you are considering taking the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) exam, keep in mind that this exam can be a bit challenging. Also, to get good grades, it is important that you start your preparation on time. This is a three hour test that tests all four of your English language skills. This includes listening, reading, writing, and speaking. You can use formats like sample paper and audio to prepare for IELTS exam.



What is IELTS Exam? (What is IELTS exam?)

English is considered the world language. Whether you want to work abroad, have a career or study, learning English is very important, but how do you know if your English is good?

For this, a test called International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is conducted. The result of this test is not passed or failed, but your English is rated between 1 and 9. It is on this basis that many universities offer admissions and companies offer jobs.

It has 4 parts

Reading

Writing

To speak

Listening

There are 3 different texts to read in the reading section. The time allotted for each section (all three sections) is 60-60 minutes. During this time all the questions have to be answered.

But if you are scared of testing, here are some simple tips for this test:

Also read: TET 2021 Exam Tips: If You Want a Teacher’s Job, You Must Take This Exam, Learn Important Tips for Preparation



IELTS listening test tips

Make good use of the time given to formulate questions. Read their main points before starting the recording. Listen to the recording carefully and focus more on the answers than on understanding everything. Note that the recording is only played once. While listening to the recording, write short notes on your question paper. Write the given word limit for each question. Before submitting the exam proof, check that you have typed all the answers correctly. Also, use good words when writing answers.

IELTS reading test tips

Read every detail of the marks and graphs in the question paper to give a good answer during the exam. If you don’t understand a question, don’t spend time on it. Go to the next one instead. For those who do not know the answer, it may take time. Don’t waste time writing on the question paper. There is a time limit and you will not have extra time to write the answer later. Look carefully at the questions and focus on finding the answers in the excerpts. Make sure all the answers are written to-the-point. Proofread before submitting. Try to use all the good words for your answers.

Also Read: BPSC Exam 2022: Learn From Experts Important Tips For Exam Preparation In 2 Months



IELTS Writing Test Tips

Think carefully about the given quotes and questions and mentally prepare the answers correctly. Divide your time, 20 minutes for task 1 and 40 minutes for the rest of the task (because this question is bigger and takes more marks). Try writing more than 150 words for Task 1 and more than 250 words for Task 2. Avoid repeating words and writing different thoughts. Make sure you write the results for Task 2. Write accurate and relevant answers. Avoid writing long paragraphs and sentences.

IELTS Speaking Test Tips