ielts exam: Learn simple tips on how to get high marks in all sections of ielts exam – ielts exam tips and techniques in hindi

Highlights
- IELTS exam is required to study abroad
- Time management is of utmost importance for IELTS
- Learn simple tips for exams here
What is IELTS Exam? (What is IELTS exam?)
English is considered the world language. Whether you want to work abroad, have a career or study, learning English is very important, but how do you know if your English is good?
For this, a test called International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is conducted. The result of this test is not passed or failed, but your English is rated between 1 and 9. It is on this basis that many universities offer admissions and companies offer jobs.
It has 4 parts
- Reading
- Writing
- To speak
- Listening
There are 3 different texts to read in the reading section. The time allotted for each section (all three sections) is 60-60 minutes. During this time all the questions have to be answered.
But if you are scared of testing, here are some simple tips for this test:
IELTS listening test tips
- Make good use of the time given to formulate questions. Read their main points before starting the recording.
- Listen to the recording carefully and focus more on the answers than on understanding everything. Note that the recording is only played once.
- While listening to the recording, write short notes on your question paper.
- Write the given word limit for each question.
- Before submitting the exam proof, check that you have typed all the answers correctly. Also, use good words when writing answers.
IELTS reading test tips
- Read every detail of the marks and graphs in the question paper to give a good answer during the exam.
- If you don’t understand a question, don’t spend time on it. Go to the next one instead. For those who do not know the answer, it may take time.
- Don’t waste time writing on the question paper. There is a time limit and you will not have extra time to write the answer later.
- Look carefully at the questions and focus on finding the answers in the excerpts.
- Make sure all the answers are written to-the-point. Proofread before submitting.
- Try to use all the good words for your answers.
IELTS Writing Test Tips
- Think carefully about the given quotes and questions and mentally prepare the answers correctly.
- Divide your time, 20 minutes for task 1 and 40 minutes for the rest of the task (because this question is bigger and takes more marks).
- Try writing more than 150 words for Task 1 and more than 250 words for Task 2.
- Avoid repeating words and writing different thoughts.
- Make sure you write the results for Task 2.
- Write accurate and relevant answers. Avoid writing long paragraphs and sentences.
IELTS Speaking Test Tips
- Speak slowly and fluently
- Listen carefully to the questions asked and give correct answers
- You can add more details in the answers, make sure the answers are correct.
- If necessary, ask the examiner to repeat the question.
- Be confident when speaking.
- Don’t take long breaks.
- Pay equal attention to vocabulary, errors, grammar (vocabulary, tense, grammar and syntax).
