ielts exam listening tips: ielts exam tips: ielts exam preparation tips and tricks

Highlights IELTS includes reading, writing, speaking and listening

Learn special tips for IELTS exam

Know the syllabus and format before the exam

IELTS General Exam Tips and Tricks: If you want to study abroad or get a job, it is very important for you to know English. There is a test called the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) to test your ability in English. The result of this test is not pass or fail, instead your English is decided between 0 and 9. Based on this many universities offer admissions and companies offer jobs. The exam has been accepted by more than 10,000 institutions, including companies, universities and schools in 140 countries.



How is IELTS done?

In this exam your English knowledge is tested on 4 bases which include reading, writing, speaking and listening. IELTS is an English language assessment test for those looking for an international education, job or immigration. This test is used to assess the English language skills required in English-speaking countries. There are two types of IELTS exams- IELTS academic and IELTS general training. IELTS Academic (AC) is designed for those who want to study at a university or college as a graduate or postgraduate student or get a job. In contrast, IELTS General Training General Training (GT) is designed for those who plan to live in an English-speaking country.

Understand the test format

If you are going to sit for any exam, it is very important to understand its test format. IELTS evaluates the candidate on 4 parameters. The candidate has to prove his proficiency in all 4 areas in 2 hours 45 minutes. In this exam, where 60 minutes of reading and writing is available, 11 to 14 minutes of speaking and 30 minutes of listening. In this, reading, writing and listening are tested in one day, while speaking is tested in the next day.

Also read: UPPSC Exam: Learn how to prepare for UPPSC ACF RFO exam, sample and syllabus



Special tips for cracking IELTS exam



Practice as much as possible

Man becomes perfect with any kind of practice. This statement also applies to IELTS exams. If you want to crack IELTS at the same time, you need to prepare and practice regularly. To improve your listening skills, you need to be patient and understand every word you say. Reading skills will improve over time. Read aloud to improve your pronunciation. Write essays on topics that interest you. Don’t worry too much about the grammar part, just make sure you can write fluently without stopping, because every minute is precious. Talk to people and practice speaking English.

Don’t write too much

When preparing for his writing exam, keep in mind that writing will come to your mind a lot, but you should not write too much. Time management is the most important part of IELTS exam and you should always remember that you have to complete it on time. A 300 word essay A 400 word essay is better than writing with frequent lines and misinterpreted sentences.

Read also: Preparation for Economics in Class XII: How to prepare for Economics from the beginning in Class XII



Notice the flow of words

When speaking in a speaking test, focus on the flow of words as you will be judged on that basis. If you think too much about vocabulary, you may become overwhelmed in the middle of a conversation. So don’t panic but try to keep the conversation going with the flow.

Speed ​​up reading

Read as much as you can to understand English. The more you read, the sooner you can read. Read the text and answer the questions while taking the mock test. Track your progress during this time, whether you are making progress on time or not. You can also read scientific, economic or political magazines or articles to improve knowledge. Doing so will make you aware of the news and will speed up your reading as you learn new words.

Don’t leave blank answers and read all the questions carefully

There is no negative marking for wrong answer in this test. Therefore, even if the examiners do not know the correct answer, they should try to answer all the questions in all the sections. This is likely to increase your quality. Also, follow the instructions carefully and re-read all the answers before submitting.