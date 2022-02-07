If a farmer did not get a single installment in 1 year, will he get the benefit of this scheme?

If you also want to get benefits under this scheme, then you can apply. But at the same time, what if an applicant is already taking advantage of this scheme and due to some reason he has not received a single installment under this scheme for a year.

Under PM Kisan Yojana, 6 thousand rupees are given annually to small farmers to give assistance from the central government. This amount is given in three installments for four months in the form of 2000 rupees. So far 10th installment has been released under this scheme. If you also want to get benefits under this scheme, then you can apply. But at the same time, what if an applicant is already taking advantage of this scheme and due to some reason he has not received a single installment under this scheme for a year.

According to the information given in the FAQ section of the official website of PM Kisan Yojana, even if someone has not received a single installment under this scheme for a year, they will still be entitled to get the next installment. But before that they have to rectify those mistakes, due to which the installment of PM Kisan Yojana has been stopped.

How to get information that what is the mistake?

If you have also not got the benefit under this scheme and you want to check that for which reason you have not received the installment, then for this you have to go to the website of PM Kisan Yojana. There, many options have been given for you on the former corner. Here you can check your status, to check status you must have passbook and aadhar card. At the same time, you can also contact the village officer to know about the mistakes.

how to rectify mistakes

For this you are given two options. Under the first option, you can improve it by contacting the village head and officer offline. Apart from this, if you want to make changes online, then you have to go to pmkisan.gov.in.