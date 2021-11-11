If Aadhar Card is lost and you do not have a registered mobile number, you can download it, know this easy way

Aadhar is a special service provided by the Government of India for a new phase to get the identity proof. Aadhar card serves as a common document proof for Indian citizens across the country.

Aadhar Card is used in the room of an important document for the citizens of India. It is used as an identity card. It is used for every need from bank to bank. In such a situation, if your Aadhar card is lost, then it can be downloaded with the help of the registered mobile number in use. But if you do not have a registered mobile number and the Aadhar card is lost, then there will be no problem in getting the Aadhar card again.

For Indian citizens who do not have their mobile number registered, the process has become simple and easy. Aadhaar services are also available for those who do not have a smartphone. Aadhar is a special service provided by the Government of India for a new phase to get the identity proof. Aadhar card serves as a common document proof for Indian citizens across the country.

how to download aadhar without mobile number

First of all go to the official website of UIDAI https://uidai.gov.in/.

Select the option ‘My Aadhaar’ from the home page.

Then click on ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ option under ‘My Aadhaar’.

After that provide your 12 digit Aadhaar Number / Unique Identification Number / UID.

Now enter your security code.

If your mobile is not registered with your Aadhaar, then tick the check box with the option ‘My mobile number is not registered’.

Now enter your alternate mobile number.

After that you select the option ‘Send OTP’.

Now click on the ‘Terms and Conditions’ checkbox.

After that hit the ‘Submit’ button, then complete the OTP or TOTP authentication.

Now you will have a screen with ‘Preview Aadhaar letter’ in front of you.

Now tap on ‘Make Payment’ option.

Once the payment is done successfully, a digital signature will be asked to download the PDF format.

A service request number will be generated through SMS.

You can track your SRN status with this number till the Aadhaar letter is sent.

Read also: PUBG New State launched in a new form, know how you can download it and what will be special?